Highlights: Good signs in India’s war against Corona, India’s move slowly towards victory

Trend of steady decline in case positivity rate even after continuous test increase

Continuous decline in active cases, active case below 9 lakh for last 5 days, 8 lakh 38 thousand on Tuesday

Round of declines in new cases also, 5 weeks ago, dropped from 90 thousand + cases, now around 70 thousand

new Delhi

The Union Health Ministry said in its regular press conference on Tuesday that Coronavirus conditions in India are steadily improving. Secretary in the ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said that more than 62 lakh patients have been cured in India, which is the highest in the world. He said that despite increasing the test, the case positivity rate for Covid-19 is decreasing, which is definitely a good sign. Apart from this, active cases are below 9 lakhs for several consecutive days. Indeed, despite the increase in the test, the drop in the case positivity rate can be considered as that the pace of infection has now slowed down. Positivity rate means the number of patients found positive in every 100 tests.

87 percent patients in India are cured, death rate 1.53 percent

The Ministry of Health stated that about 87 percent of the total infected people in India have been cured. Active cases are just 11.69 percent who are either in hospital or in home isolation. The Ministry of Health also stated that the death rate from corona in India is 1.53 percent.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave good news, more than one vaccine till early next year

The silver lining: the drop in case positivity rate even after test increases

Bhushan said that there is a steady decline in the case positivity rate in India. The positivity rate in India so far is 8.07 percent. On a weekly basis it is 6.24 percent while the daily rate is 5.16 percent.

WHO Chief praises Arogya Setu App, explains how India benefited from this

Week by week average daily positivity rate has fallen from 8.5 percent to 6.24 percent in the last 5 weeks. As the tests are increasing, the positivity is also decreasing. On an average, we are doing 11 lakh 36 thousand tests everyday although our capacity is 15 lakh tests. The positivity phenomenon is still very important even after the test increases. Not only this, there are 14 states where India has more than 10 lakh test rate per test. Even then their positivity is lower than the national positivity rate.



Active case less than 9 lakhs for the fifth consecutive day

The Health Ministry said that the total active cases are less than 9 lakhs. This figure is less than 9 lakhs for the fifth consecutive day. On Tuesday, this figure is 8 lakh 38 thousand. There is a steady decline in the number of active cases. In the middle of September, the active cases were close to 10 lakh which has now been reduced continuously to 8 lakh 38 thousand. In the last 5 weeks, average new cases per day are also declining. The average of 5 weeks was 92980 cases and in the last week it has come down to 70114.