From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Medical staff will be working in the negative pressure isolation ward of a hospital in Wuhan in February 2020, where Covid-19 patients should be treated. © Uncredited / CHINATOPIX / AP / dpa

Because your negative Corona text had expired shortly before, medical staff in China initially refused to treat a heavily pregnant woman. She suffered a miscarriage in front of the clinic.

Beijing – She turned to a clinic in the Chinese metropolis of Xi’an for help, but the employees of a hospital wanted to wait for a valid, negative corona test evidence. Any help came too late for the young woman’s baby, and the heavily pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage in front of the clinic.

Video shows a bleeding woman in front of the clinic: Woman suffers miscarriage – Because doctors are waiting for a negative corona test

As the city government announced on Thursday, hospital employees have now been fined because of the incident. Fan Yuhui, the general director of Gaoxin Hospital, was suspended and the heads of the ambulance and medical department were dismissed. Other officials were also punished. The Chinese metropolis is currently in lockdown, the clinic employees initially did not want to treat a heavily pregnant woman because her corona test had expired shortly before.

The incident had “raised concern in society and had serious social effects,” said a government release. According to media reports, the heavily pregnant woman had to wait two hours in front of the hospital because her corona test had expired shortly before and was no longer valid. A video circulating on the Internet showed the woman sitting on a stool in front of the building with blood running down her legs. The recordings were shared millions of times and caused angry reactions from Internet users.

China reports 132 infections nationwide – the Chinese metropolis is in a tough lockdown

Xi’an has been in a tough lockdown for two weeks due to a corona outbreak. People are only allowed outside the door in absolute exceptions. Public life was largely shut down. Some people had previously complained that they were insufficiently supplied with food and that orders were often arriving very late. With rigid measures such as curfews and mass tests, China, which has a zero-Covid policy, has largely got the virus under control. Nationwide, China reported 132 infections on Thursday.

