Several scientists agree: The number of corona infections will hardly increase in Germany.

Berlin – Along with Karl Lauterbach and Hendrik Streeck, Viola Priesemann is one of the experts who have already been asked several times about the Corona situation by “Markus Lanz” (ZDF) – and the physicist and modeler is currently optimistic: incidences * are well below 50 like last summer are likely to be reached in the next few weeks, she said aloud dpa at a hearing in the Corona Advisory Committee of the Bundestag *. The main reason for this is the vaccination progress.

Mobility researcher Kai Nagel expressed himself at the appointment in a similar direction: “I no longer expect an increase, but neither do I expect a rapid decrease.”

Corona in Germany: Epidemiologist Krause for openings in outdoor restaurants

A total of four scientists responded to questions from MPs on Thursday. Eva Grill advised mobile vaccination teams for socially disadvantaged parts of the city or district. You have to bring this service to the people in order to reach them, she said. It is helpful to include people who enjoy recognition in neighborhoods. In general, it is also good to keep handing out masks * there and to make wearing them a habit.

As a concept, Nagel proposed certifications for suitable interiors depending on their use. He also spoke out in favor of establishing social norms – for example, doing quick tests * as a nice gesture before private meetings.

Epidemiologist Gérard Krause sees the ban on major events as the greatest single effect of protective measures other than vaccinations. In comparison, everything else only has about half the protective effect, he said. With today’s knowledge, however, differentiations are possible. With clear concepts, smaller outdoor events are possible. That also works in large halls with high ceilings – but few people. There is also little objection to outdoor catering with concepts for him. For indoor catering, however, the risk of infection remains too high.

Medical president expects rapid progress with corona vaccinations in Germany

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt expects further progress to be made with corona vaccinations * in Germany *. “I am convinced that we will now be able to vaccinate a sufficiently large number of people quickly to achieve a significant drop in infection rates,” he said dpa. “I believe that there is great willingness to be vaccinated and that we can even reach more than 70 percent of the population.” (AFP / dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.