fromJonas Napiletzki shut down

Before the corona summit on Monday, March 22, the 7-day incidence of new coronavirus infections rose above the emergency brake value of 100 in many districts and cities.

Berlin – The federal and state governments are not only discussing the extension of the lockdown at their Corona summit on Monday, March 22nd. The emergency brake from an incidence of 100 is also in play – and with this, a night curfew was temporarily up for debate. Counties and cities that exceed the threshold of 100 with their 7-day incidence * are currently not only threatened with a loss of any freedoms that may have just been regained – but also with even stronger restrictions than before. The mean value of the incidence in Germany on Monday, March 22nd, is 107.3.

According to information from the current draft resolution from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister shortly before the start of the Corona summit, 200 affected districts and cities with an incidence of over 100 could now face curfews in addition to the tightening of the emergency brake measures. Shortly after the start of the negotiations, the curfew seems to be off the table again (as of March 22, 3:50 p.m.). It is considered likely that the threshold of 100 could still play a role in further tightening. However, it is still unclear what aggravations are associated with exceeding the incidence of 100. The following list shows which regions are currently breaking the critical mark.

This refers to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from March 22, 2021 and shows the districts and cities sorted alphabetically by incidence with values ​​over 100.

Corona incidence over 100: In Baden Württemberg 21 of 44 districts and cities affected

District of Schwäbisch Hall, 306

Rastatt district, 207

Hohenlohe district, 191.7

Main-Tauber district, 178.2

District of Sigmaringen, 176.5

City of Mannheim, 145.5

District of Göppingen, 129.8

City of Baden-Baden, 126.8

District of Reutlingen, 122.3

District of Karlsruhe, 117.1

District of Tuttlingen, 115.1

Ostalbkreis, 114.3

Esslingen district, 112.3

District of Constance, 109.3

District of Biberach, 107.3

Rhein-Neckar district, 106.7

District of Emmendingen, 105.2

Heilbronn district, 104.8

City of Karlsruhe, 104.5

Ortenaukreis, 100.7

Freudenstadt district, 100.6

Corona incidence values ​​in Bavaria: the emergency brake threatened 56 out of 96 districts and cities even before the summit

City of Hof, 312.1

District of Schwandorf, 296.2

District of Kulmbach, 286.4

District of Cham, 279.7

District of Kronach, 257.7

City of Amberg, 255.9

District of Wunsiedel i. Fichtel Mountains, 228.5

Amberg-Sulzbach district, 228

District of Hof, 216.2

Tirschenreuth district, 211

Ostallgäu district, 189.8

City of Regensburg, 188.1

District of Straubing-Bogen, 181

City of Schweinfurt, 162.8

District of Kelheim, 162.5

City of Passau, 159.1

City of Weiden idOPf., 156.8

City of Fürth, 156.4

City of Rosenheim, 147.9

City of Nuremberg, 144.1

District of Unterallgäu, 142.4

District of Traunstein, 141.6

City of Kaufbeuren, 139.6

Landshut district, 137.6

District of Freyung-Grafenau, 135.3

District of Berchtesgadener Land, 133.1

Dingolfing-Landau district, 125.2

District Neustadt adWaldnaab, 124.9

District of Dachau, 124.6

District of Lichtenfels, 124.3

District of Lindau (Lake Constance), 122

District of Roth, 121.5

Main-Spessart district, 119.7

District of Haßberge, 119.7

City of Straubing, 119.3

District of Oberallgäu, 117.9

District of Passau, 114.7

District of Pfaffenhofen adIlm, 114.6

District of Regensburg, 113.9

City of Landshut, 113.1

District of Rhön-Grabfeld, 113

District of Donau-Ries, 112.1

District of Freising, 111.1

District of Rosenheim, 109.8

District of Neuburg-Schrobenhausen, 108.9

City of Augsburg, 108.2

Altötting district, 106.7

District of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, 106.3

Deggendorf district, 105.5

Fürth district, 105.2

District of Mühldorf am Inn, 104.4

City of Bayreuth, 104.3

City of Kempten (Allgäu), 104.1

Bayreuth district, 103.2

District of Ansbach, 102.9

City of Ingolstadt, 102.6

If the corona incidence exceeds 100, more stringent measures threaten – in Berlin, half of the twelve districts are affected

Berlin-Spandau district, 129.7

Berlin-Reinickendorf district, 119.8

Berlin-Neukölln district, 115.5

Berlin-Mitte district, 109.5

Tempelhof-Schöneberg district, 104.2

Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district, 100

Corona incidence in Brandenburg – eight out of 18 districts and cities are above the critical 100

Elbe-Elster district, 230.8

Oberspreewald-Lausitz district, 203

City of Cottbus, 168.5

District of Oberhavel, 156.9

Oder-Spree district, 138.7

District of Spree-Neisse, 122.2

District of Märkisch-Oderland, 108.3

District of Teltow-Fläming, 102.4

Corona incidence values ​​in Germany above the 100 mark trigger the political “emergency brake”

Incidence over 100: Hamburg could also face stricter corona rules after the Merkel summit

City of Hamburg, 103.3

Hesse – 15 of 26 cities and counties with 7-day incidence over 100

District of Hersfeld-Rotenburg, 231.1

City of Offenbach am Main, 196.5

District of Fulda, 179.3

District of Marburg-Biedenkopf, 148.1

Main-Kinzig district, 147.4

District of Giessen, 142.2

Lahn-Dill district, 138.6

Offenbach district, 135.7

Groß-Gerau district, 128.4

City of Frankfurt am Main, 121.3

District of Limburg-Weilburg, 116.9

Wetteraukreis, 110.3

Bergstrasse district, 109.1

Darmstadt-Dieburg district, 108.1

Odenwaldkreis, 101.3

Critical corona threshold for emergency brake: In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, two out of eight districts and cities have an incidence of over 100

District Ludwigslust-Parchim, 115.7

District of Vorpommern-Greifswald, 100.6

Corona incidence over 100: Emergency brake threatens 14 out of 44 districts and cities in Lower Saxony

District of Cloppenburg, 237.3

City of Salzgitter, 200.4

City of Osnabrück, 177.9

District of Peine, 155

District of Emsland, 142.2

District of Vechta, 142.1

District of Celle, 131.8

District of Wesermarsch, 126.4

District of Leer, 114.2

Hanover region, 113.9

District of Schaumburg, 110.3

District of Helmstedt, 108.4

County of Bentheim, 105

District of Gifhorn, 102.5

Corona incidences up to over 200: In North Rhine-Westphalia, 29 out of 52 districts and cities are over 100

Märkischer Kreis, 202.3

District of Siegen-Wittgenstein, 170.8

District of Lippe, 160

City of Remscheid, 159

City of Hagen, 155.3

City of Wuppertal, 153.5

District of Minden-Lübbecke, 153.3

Oberbergischer Kreis, 150

City of Krefeld, 148.2

District of Düren, 148.1

City of Duisburg, 140.6

City of Oberhausen, 131.0

City of Herne, 125.3

Herford district, 124.9

City of Gelsenkirchen, 124.8

City of Solingen, 123.7

District of Borken, 119.3

District of Kleve, 111.7

Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis, 111.1

City of Cologne, 110.9

Rhein-Erft district, 110.3

City of Dortmund, 108.5

City region Aachen, 105.2

City of Hamm, 103.9

City of Leverkusen, 103.2

City of Essen, 102.3

Rhein-Kreis Neuss, 100.9

Rheinisch-Bergischer Kreis, 100.6

District of Mettmann, 100.5

Emergency brake for corona incidence over 100? In Rhineland-Palatinate, eight of the 36 cities and districts are threatened

Altenkirchen district, 155.3

City of Ludwigshafen am Rhein, 149.8

City of Frankenthal (Palatinate), 125.1

District of Germersheim, 121.7

District of Southwest Palatinate, 111.8

Donnersbergkreis, 110.2

Westerwaldkreis, 105

City of Pirmasens, 104.4

Corona winner Saarland is currently not pulling the critical emergency brake – no value over 100

No counties or cities with a 7-day incidence above 100.

Corona incidence in Saxony: Twelve of 13 rural districts and cities are already above the critical 100

Vogtlandkreis, 391.2

District of Northern Saxony, 244.8

District of the Erzgebirgskreis, 215.3

District of Zwickau, 214

District of Görlitz, 165.8

Central Saxony district, 159.2

District of Meissen, 147.3

City of Chemnitz, 141.7

City of Leipzig, 139.1

District of Bautzen, 123.8

District of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains, 113.6

City of Dresden, 105.1

Corona summit: Incidence over 100 could trigger an emergency brake – in Saxony-Anhalt eight out of 14 districts and cities would be affected

Burgenland district, 214.7

City of Halle (Saale), 181.4

District of Jerichower Land, 154

District of Stendal, 149.3

District of Harz, 134.5

District of Saalekreis, 131.1

Wittenberg district, 117.6

District of Börde, 106.5

Critical corona incidence value 100: Emergency brake not for the time being in Schleswig-Holstein and Saarland

No counties or cities with a 7-day incidence above 100.

Corona emergency brake from an incidence of over 100? In Thuringia this threatens 19 of 23 districts and cities – curfew probably off the table

District of Greiz, 571.9

Saale-Orla district, 450.7

Wartburg district, 352.2

District of Schmalkalden-Meiningen, 320.2

City of Gera, 306

District of Gotha, 272

City of Eisenach, 258

Altenburger Land district, 219.3

District of Sömmerda, 210.3

City of Suhl, 206.6

Eichsfeld district, 206

Ilm district, 176.9

Saale-Holzland district, 160.3

District of Saalfeld-Rudolstadt, 151.2

Hildburghausen district, 136.1

Kyffhäuserkreis, 124

City of Erfurt, 120.6

Unstrut-Hainich district, 115.4

District of Sonneberg, 105.7

How the federal and state governments want to proceed will be decided at the Corona summit on Monday – including whether the emergency brake including curfew will be enforced. Proposals for resolutions were already known in advance – with information about a possible curfew. Shortly before the start of the ministerial conference, the voices of the ministers of education on a possible school closure were also made public. (nap) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Christian Ohde / www.imago-images.de