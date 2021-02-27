A tool for calculating the corona infection rate in Germany provides a bitter forecast. The mutants and “lockdown fatigue” will therefore fully impact.

The third wave of the pandemic will be violent, according to an expert.

He expects incidences around 200 as early as April.

The reasons are, among other things, virus mutations – and a not yet noticeable effect of the vaccination.

Saarbrücken – In the first half of April, 7-day incidences of around 200 could be reached again in Germany *. According to calculations by Saarbrücken pharmacy professor Thorsten Lehr, the third wave of the corona pandemic will be as strong as the second. “I assume that we will get the same conditions as before Christmas,” said the expert on corona forecasts dpa in Saarbrücken.

Two developments are responsible for the renewed increase in the corona numbers. On the one hand, the British mutant, which is probably 35 percent more contagious, is on the rise in this country. “It will also gain the upper hand here and continue to rise up to the 90-plus range,” said Lehr after analyzing the latest figures from “Covid Simulators” at Saarland University.

Corona incidence in Germany back at 200? “Has something to do with lockdown fatigue”

On the other hand, he has seen more contacts again since mid-February, which would have led to higher numbers. “I’m afraid this has a bit to do with lockdown fatigue. And maybe with a restart of normal life in certain areas. ”Now openings are imminent – like those of the hairdressers and other businesses from March 1st or further steps from March 8th.

“Even if the easing is moderate, it will have an impact.” Lehr assumes that there will be around 20 percent more contacts after March 7th. “And then we will see that the combination of loosening with the mutant, which is then fully there, leads to a relatively strong increase.” Without any loosening step, the 100 incidence would be reached at the beginning of April. The incidence of 35 that was aimed at a few weeks ago has now moved a long way off.

Effects of the corona vaccination in Germany: “I would expect that we did it in June”

The effect of the vaccinations can hardly be seen at the moment. This is due to the fact that over 95 percent have not yet been vaccinated. Effects can only be seen after vaccinating 30 percent of the population. “In an optimistic scenario, I would expect that we might have done that in June.”

The increase in numbers could possibly be slowed down with more tests. “Via targeted rapid tests that are used extensively to pull infectious people out of circulation,” said Lehr. But he had doubts “that the implementation will happen in time. So in time for a relaxation. ”And opening steps would most likely come:“ Because society is pushing. ”

The professor of clinical pharmacy at Saarland University and his research team have developed a “Covid simulator” that calculates the incidence of infections in Germany and provides forecasts: for the whole of Germany, the individual federal states down to the district level. It can also be used online. (dpa / frs)