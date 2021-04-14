ofMichelle Brey shut down

The Robert Koch Institute predicted an alarming incidence value for the time after Easter, but it did not come true. What is the background? Merkur.de asked.

Berlin / Munich – Life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is characterized by restrictions, a second, seemingly endless lockdown and forecasts by experts. The number of corona cases and the incidence in Germany are at an increasing level. However, an incidence modeling carried out by the Robert Koch Institute did not occur. Why?

Coronavirus in Germany: RKI modeled an extremely high incidence – but it did not occur at all

Turning back the time by a few weeks, we look at the RKI’s forecast for the period after the Easter holidays. In the “Report on virus variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Germany”, dated March 31, alarming numbers were modeled. As a graphic shows, the Berlin institute already calculated a 7-day incidence value of over 300 after the Easter holidays. One background: the British corona mutation B.1.1.7, which – as RKI data can be seen – is the dominant Sars-CoV-2 variant in Germany.

The report said literally: “This is worrying because, according to previous knowledge, B.1.1.7 is more contagious than other variants. […] Due to the widespread use and the increased transferability of these variants, a sharp increase in the incidence of Covid 19 cases in Germany must continue to be assumed. ”The RKI previously wrote in the current issue Corona management report from March 26th: “The exploration of the trends shows that with case numbers above the level of Christmas from KW (Calendar week, editor’s note) 14 is to be expected ”.

Germany reached a peak in infections around Christmas. On December 18, the RKI reported 33,777 infections within one day. On December 31, an increase of 32,552 cases was recorded. It should be added: At this time, late registrations were very important. On December 18, just under 3,500 post-reported corona cases were included in the lecture from Baden-Württemberg. On December 31, the institute also warned that the holidays could lead to inaccurate data.

Coronavirus in Germany: The RKI’s forecast did not materialize – the background

But what is behind the failure of the prognosis regarding Easter? The incidence did not even come close to the 300 value after the holidays, and even fell to a value of 105.7 (see table, value from April 8, 2021). The number of cases is high, but not as high as it was around Christmas.

Day 7 day incidence New corona infections Tuesday April 6, 2021 123.0 6,885 Wednesday April 7th 2021 110.1 9677 Thursday April 8, 2021 105.7 20,407 Friday April 9, 2021 110.4 25,464 Saturday April 10th 2021 120.6 24.097 Sunday April 11th 2021 129.2 17,855 Monday April 12, 2021 136.4 13,245 Tuesday April 13th 2021 140.9 10,810

The institute indicates delayed tests on the RKI dashboard. Around the Easter holidays and vacations, it should be noted that fewer people would see a doctor. As a result, fewer samples would be taken and fewer laboratory tests would be carried out. “This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities,” it continues.

Coronavirus: RKI predicted mega-incidence – and only has an unclear answer ready

Across from Merkur.de the RKI started another attempt to explain, and confessed: “In the last few weeks (Calendar week 14, editor’s note) It was also not possible for us to decide whether the increase has weakened in real terms or whether the 7-day incidence has underestimated the real development due to fewer tests being carried out. It would also be possible “that the Easter holidays caused the rising trend to be postponed for a short time and that it continued after all,” it said.

The RKI emphasized opposite Merkur.de however, also that the respective modeling would not be about forecasts, “but about a calculation of how the course would be prescribed under the assumptions made for the model”.

A research by Zeit.de According to, only around half of all health authorities reported current case numbers over the Easter holidays. Virologist Martin Stürmer spoke in Morning magazine from ARD and ZDF of a so-called “Easter distortion”. Accordingly, late registrations are to be expected. RKI President Lothar Wieler expects more reliable data on the pandemic again from the middle of the week.

Last but not least, Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) assumes that the aggravated infection situation in Germany could continue until June. A change in the protection against infection was decided on Wednesday. (mbr)