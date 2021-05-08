ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Even those who do not yet have a corona vaccination can make travel plans – at least within the EU. Health Minister Jens Spahn is optimistic. The news ticker.

Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU *) considers EU vacation to be possible – even without a corona vaccination *.

The current RKI * figures for Germany give hope: The incidence * has fallen.

NRW wants to offer “lollipop tests” at all elementary and special needs schools (see update from May 8, 10:52 a.m.).

Update from May 8, 10:52 a.m.: “The lollipop tests will help us to detect infections earlier than with self-tests”: NRW is the first federal state to introduce PCR pool tests for corona. School Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP) said according to the WDR further, one wants to interrupt the chains of infection in the elementary and special schools.

Why does she talk about “lollipop tests”? With the so-called lollipop method, there is no need to insert a stick into the nose or deeper into the throat. Instead, children suck on a swab – the “lollipop” – for 30 seconds. The swabs are then evaluated in a laboratory. These are PCR tests * that are considered to be very accurate in detecting corona infections.

Corona incidence in Germany is falling: Spahn gives hope for a summer vacation – even without a vaccination

Our first report from May 8th: Berlin – “Traveling within the EU will probably not depend on the vaccination”: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) sees good chances for a problem-free summer vacation in the EU countries in view of the current development in the corona pandemic. “You will be able to move around Europe-wide with the tests too,” said Spahn der Rheinische Post from Saturday on.

He is planning his vacation in Germany himself. “In this hopefully last phase of the pandemic, I would not plan any major long-distance trips, the North Sea instead of the South Sea, so to speak,” said the Minister.

Spahn on Corona easing: “If you open too quickly, success will stumble”

With a view to openings, Spahn urged a prudent approach. “If you open too quickly, you will stumble over the previous success.” Therefore, when opening, you should start outside first: outdoor catering, open-air events, zoos or even sporting events with a reduced number of visitors – “and of course always with distance and hygiene,” said Spahn.

In Germany, 15,685 new infections with the corona virus were registered within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning, citing information from the health authorities, 238 further deaths were reported in connection with the novel pathogen.

Corona in Germany: 7-day incidence continues to fall

The number of new infections was 2800 cases lower than the previous day. The nationwide 7-day incidence fell further to 121.5 after a value of 125.7 had been reported the previous day and a value of 148.6 last Saturday. The 7-day incidence is an essential benchmark for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. It indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

According to the RKI, the total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is now 3,507,673. The total number of registered deaths rose to 84,648. The RKI put the number of people recovering from Covid 19 disease at more than 3.14 million.