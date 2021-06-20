ofKatharina Haase shut down

The number of daily new corona infections in Germany continues to decrease. Corona test providers are now reacting to the falling numbers. The news ticker.

In Germany, the 7-day incidence of new corona infections is only 8.8.

The range of tests is now to be reduced significantly, especially in pharmacies.

Munich – The health authorities in Germany reported 842 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the numbers from Sunday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:02 a.m. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1489 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Sunday morning nationwide as 8.8 (previous day: 9.3; previous week: 17.3). In addition, 16 other people died as a result of Covid 19 disease. The number of corona patients in intensive care units has fallen further and is now below 1000 for the first time in eight months.

Corona in Germany: Incidence has fallen again – fewer and fewer intensive care patients

Due to the falling demand for corona tests, Germany’s pharmacies want to limit their range. Because the number of

If people vaccinated against the coronavirus increased and infection protection rules were relaxed, the need for tests was decreasing, said a spokesman for the Abda pharmacists’ association in Berlin. He also pointed out that the federal government pays less than before. “This means that it is no longer economical to carry out the tests for a number of pharmacies.” The range of tests will therefore probably be getting smaller step by step.

Corona in Germany: Pharmacies reduce test offer

In addition to pharmacies, there are also many other providers of corona tests in Germany. A few weeks ago, some private providers fell into disrepute for falsified invoices. Nevertheless, there will still be permanent test offers for people in Germany, especially since the holiday season is now beginning and a negative corona test is mandatory for many holidaymakers in order to be able to travel to another country. It is questionable whether a further increase in test capacities will be necessary during the next corona wave in autumn, which has been announced by several experts. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach assumes that herd immunity in Germany could be achieved by sufficient corona vaccinations in the population in mid-September. kah / dpa * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.