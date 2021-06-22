The corona numbers are falling and the number of vaccinated people continues to rise. But the Delta variant could put Germany to the test again. The news ticker.

In Germany, the 7-day incidence of new corona infections is only 8.0 (see original report).

The number of people vaccinated in Germany continues to rise (see update from June 22nd, 12.55 p.m.).

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Update from June 22nd, 3 p.m .: More than a year ago, the Hamburg fish market had to close due to the pandemic – now the popular tourist attraction is allowed to reopen. The recently low corona incidence values ​​allow it. It should start on Sunday, July 4th. “The Hamburg fish market is a real Altona institution that is very important to us in the district office,” said Stefanie von Berg, district manager Altona, on Tuesday. “In the past few months we have noticed what it means when life on the edge of the harbor does not pulsate on Sunday mornings. Then something is simply missing. And now we would like to change that again. ”

Update from June 22nd, 2:30 p.m .: Saxony lifts the mask requirement outdoors if the number of infections is low. The regulation will apply from July 1 and with a stable seven-day incidence below 10, said Health Minister Petra Köpping on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting. In the retail trade and on buses and trains, however, masks must still be worn.

Update from June 22nd, 2:20 p.m .: In the future, up to 100 people will again be allowed in private outdoor meetings in Berlin. According to information from the German Press Agency, the Senate agreed on this at its meeting on Tuesday. The previously applicable contact restrictions, according to which a maximum of ten people from a maximum of five households plus children up to 14 years of age were allowed to meet, will be lifted for the stay outside. The Infection Protection Ordinance is to be changed accordingly.

Corona in Germany: Saxony is loosening compulsory tests at schools from July 1st

Update from June 22nd, 1:50 p.m .: In the future, students and teachers in Saxony will only have to test themselves once a week if the number of infections is low. The regulation will apply from July 1 with the new state ordinance, announced the Ministry of Education on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting. The prerequisite is a stable seven-day incidence below ten. On Tuesday, this value was undercut in all cities and districts in the Free State. As before, two tests per week are planned above this mark in schools and for daycare staff.

In addition, schools and daycare centers should not close as quickly in the future – even if the number of corona infections falls again

should go up. If the weekly incidence rises to over 100, elementary and special schools as well as daycare centers go to the restricted ones

Regular operation with fixed groups and classes. At secondary schools, teaching is then based on the alternate model. With the expiry of the federal emergency brake at the end of June, the facilities will then be allowed to open regardless of the number of infections.

Update from June 22nd, 12.55 p.m.: Almost 32 percent of the population in Germany are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Monday, 582 569 corona vaccinations were administered in the Federal Republic, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Tuesday. 42 540 863 people (51.2 percent) are fully vaccinated at least once, 26 274 154 people (31.6 percent).

Corona in Germany: German Medical Association advises against traveling to Delta variant areas

Update from June 22nd, 10.55 a.m .: The delta variant is a cause of concern for many experts (see original report below), despite the falling number of infections, the contagious mutation could cause a pandemic to spread more quickly. For this reason, the German Medical Association now advises against traveling to vacation areas where the more contagious delta variant of the corona virus is rampant.

“Travel to regions that are particularly affected by the Delta variant should be avoided,” said President Klaus

Reinhardt of the Funke media group on Tuesday. However, it is clear to him that for many people the vacation after the stresses of the past months is important for the mental balance. “But it is also necessary to adhere to the hygiene rules in the holiday destination.”

As of June 18, the Robert Koch Institute identified 14 countries as so-called virus variant areas: Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini,

India, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Zambia, Zimbabwe South Africa, Uruguay, Great Britain. However, the delta variant is not predominant in all of these countries, but in some cases there are others as well. There are also other regions in which the delta variant causes problems, for example in Lisbon or Moscow.

Reinhardt agreed with the forecasts of most of the experts that the delta variant will prevail over the alpha mutant in this country in the medium term. It can also be assumed that the number of infections will rise again at the end of summer due to seasonal factors.

Corona incidence continues to fall! Delta share rises: Chief immunologist explains difference to alpha development

Origin notification: Berlin – The Corona * numbers have been at a comparatively low level for weeks. And on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Robert Koch Institute reports only 455 new infections. After the long, hard Corona winter with many restrictions and measures, the country is currently flourishing again. And the incidence also shows: the corona pandemic is continuing to ease.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports current figures – incidence is falling again

The health authorities in Germany reported a total of 455 new infections to the RKI within the past 24 hours. For comparison: a week ago today, this value was 652 infections. The seven-day incidence, which is important for many experts and for determining the measures, is estimated by the RKI on early Tuesday morning to be 8.0 nationwide. The day before this value was 8.6, the previous week it was 15.5. According to the information, 77 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 93 dead.

Corona in Germany: How dangerous can the delta variant be for us in autumn?

Experts have feared for weeks that the Corona * pandemic is far from over, despite significant relaxation. At the latest, the discovery of the highly contagious Delta variant fueled this fear. According to one expert, it is precisely this mutation that could make it difficult to achieve herd immunity. “Delta is a bit more contagious than the currently prevailing virus variant Alpha. On the basis of the previous, still uncertain data, around 85 percent of immune people in the population would be needed to indirectly protect the unvaccinated, ”said Carsten Watzl, Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, the German Press Agency.

“So we get into areas that are difficult to reach as long as there is no approved vaccine for children under the age of 12 and no general vaccination recommendation for anyone under the age of 18. It may be that herd immunity can only be achieved for individual facilities such as nursing homes, but not for the majority of the population, ”said Watzl. In the absence of vaccination options, it also applies to younger students that they initially have no community protection.

Corona in Germany: RKI names target for herd immunity

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has long been speaking of a goal of more than 80 percent immune people – after complete vaccination or infection plus vaccination – in order to be able to largely dispense with measures and rules. At the beginning of the pandemic, experts assumed a share of around two thirds, because the pathogen was even less infectious at the time.

According to the immunologist Watzl, reaching a vaccination rate of 60 to 70 percent in the population would be a great help in fighting pandemics. “The hope is that there will only be minor outbreaks that no longer require lockdown measures.” People who cannot be vaccinated, who do not want to be immunized or who are vaccinated for reasons such as age or illness does not respond so well, would then be most likely to become infected. “The good news is: anyone who is fully vaccinated is also protected from Delta,” said Watzl.

Vigilance is now important so that no new wave can arise with the variant, appealed Watzl. Contacts after outbreaks would need to be closely followed up. The Robert Koch Institute describes a growing proportion of Delta in the tested positive corona samples in Germany for the beginning of June, from 3.7 to 6.2 percent. In absolute numbers, however, the delta cases declined, as did the corona cases overall, according to Watzl. “This is a difference compared to the spread of the Alpha variant discovered in Great Britain at the beginning of the year. This variant had grown more and more, which was initially hidden by the overall falling trend in the number of cases. “* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.