Franziska Schwarz

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 is good in the USA. The crisis managers do not want to give the all-clear – especially not in the case of a new regulation.

Washington – Hope and Fear. All emotions are currently being shown in view of the corona situation in the USA. “I think we can do it,” said US President Joe Biden at his first formal press conference on March 25th. “At the moment I’m scared,” said CDC boss Rochell Walensky this Monday.

The authorities reported 69,822 new corona infections for the country on Friday – and 967 deaths with or from Covid-19. All in one day. According to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the previous highs were recorded on January 2 with 300,295 new infections and on January 12 with 4476 deaths.

Corona in the USA: health authority warns of fourth wave – and refers to Germany

Nevertheless, the head of the health authorities Walensky announced at the media briefing in the White House that two weeks after the corona vaccination, citizens are considered “fully immunized” – and are allowed to travel again. At a time when travel within the US has increased again, mainly because of the spring break.

According to the report, Walenskys also warned of an “impending demise”, referring to a fourth wave of the pandemic. For comparison, she used Europe, specifically Germany, France and Italy. There the vaccination rate is lower than in the USA.

Biden on the Corona situation: “The war against Covid-19 is far from won”

But despite the vaccination success (quote from Walensky: “More than every fifth adult is now fully vaccinated”), Biden also warned on the same day: “The war against Covid-19 is far from over.” You are in a race for life and Death. The corona requirements must continue to be complied with.

Especially when people vaccinated against corona are allowed to travel across the country again. Distance and wearing masks are the top priority, said the CDC on Friday, four days after Walensky expressed her concerns. For those arriving from abroad, a negative test is still required before departure. In addition, they should be tested again upon arrival and must be quarantined if the local US authorities order it.

In the USA (around 330 million inhabitants) so far 30.6 million people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2, more than half a million people have died as a result. Measured in absolute terms – but not relative to population – that is more than in any other country in the world. So far, almost 102 million people across the country have received at least one vaccine dose, and according to the CDC, almost 58 million have full vaccination protection. (frs with material from AFP)