The US president repeatedly attracted consideration with trivializing statements concerning the hazard posed by the corona virus. However he clearly knew the dangers properly, as will be seen from the recordings of an interview. Joe Biden speaks of “nearly felony”.

Journalist Bob Woodward interviewed US President Trump earlier this 12 months for his newest e-book. In response to the beforehand revealed statements, Trump had lengthy been conscious of the chance of an infection with the corona virus.

D.he US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has accused President Donald Trump of “nearly felony” conduct within the corona disaster. The background to that is the Republican’s admission that he intentionally downplayed the coronavirus danger. Biden advised CNN in an interview revealed upfront on Wednesday night that Trump’s conduct was “horrific”. Whereas the president knew about the true hazard posed by the virus, he didn’t placed on a masks himself. “It is nearly felony.”

Biden stated, referring to Trump’s conduct, “It was about ensuring the inventory market does not go down, that his wealthy associates do not lose cash.” Biden didn’t present proof of this. He went on to say that Trump surrendered to the virus. “He did nothing in any respect.” The conduct of the president is the explanation “why we have now no confidence in his management”.

additionally learn

Trump defended his conduct on Fox Information on Wednesday night once more by saying that he didn’t wish to panic. “I am a cheerleader for this nation and I do not wish to see panic,” stated the president. He emphasised that he had issued an entry ban for vacationers from China and the EU early on, which had saved many lives. Trump praised his administration’s disaster administration. “We did an unbelievable job.”

Trump’s controversial statements have been made public on Wednesday in recordings from interviews with star journalist Bob Woodward. In a recording from March 19, you’ll be able to hear Trump saying concerning the coronavirus state of affairs: “I all the time wished to downplay it. I nonetheless wish to downplay it as a result of I do not wish to panic. ”In a dialog on February seventh, Trump stated in accordance with the recordings concerning the virus:“ That is lethal stuff. ”The illness can be“ extra lethal ”than a extreme one Flu, which kills 25,000 to 30,000 People every year. Within the meantime, the variety of corona deaths within the USA as of Wednesday exceeded the 190,000 mark.

In response to his personal account, Woodward carried out 18 interviews with Trump for his new e-book “Rage”. The Republican (74) is operating for a second time period on November third and runs towards former Vice President Biden (77) within the election.

additionally learn Calendar for the US election