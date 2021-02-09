Another US MP has died as a result of Covid-19. Ron Wright is already the second Republican politician to not survive a corona infection.

US MP Ron Wright has died at the age of 67.

The Republican died as a result of Covid-19.

A US politician did not survive a corona infection as early as December.

Washington – The corona pandemic has claimed another US political death. Republican MP Ron Wright, in the House of Representatives since 2018, has died after being infected with the coronavirus. The chairman of the Chamber of Parliament, Nancy Pelosi, announced on Monday.

Corona in the USA: MP Ron Wright dies of Covid-19 – his wife was also infected

The 67-year-old MP from the state of Texas said on January 21 that a corona test had turned out positive for him. Wright leaves three children and nine grandchildren, Pelosi announced. US media reported, citing a statement from Wright’s office, that both the MP and his wife Susan were recently hospitalized for the coronavirus-related disease Covid-19. However, her health should be better now.

Wright’s colleague Liz Cheney offered condolences to the relatives. With Wright, she has lost a “friend and colleague,” Cheney said. “Ron’s commitment to public service, his tremendous work ethic and commitment to conservative values ​​have all inspired us,” said the Republican MP.

Corona in the USA: Wright not the first MP – Letlow also died of Covid-19

At the end of December, the US politician who was elected to the House of Representatives Luke Letlow died of the consequences of a corona infection – a few days before he was sworn in. In the US election on November 3rd, Republican MP Luke Letlow from the state of Louisiana was elected to Congress. Letlow was 41 years old.

Republican Luke Letlow was only 41 years old. © Luke Letlow Official Photo Campaign / imago

In terms of the number of deaths, the US is the hardest hit country in the world by the corona pandemic. Around 463,000 people in the United States lost their lives due to Covid-19. Measured by the relative values, the USA ranks ninth in the statistics of corona deaths per million inhabitants, with San Marino and Belgium at the top. (as / dpa / afp)