Patrick Huljina

The outdoor pools in Germany are well filled in summer weather. However, there are also incidents due to the corona restrictions.

Berlin – Summer has arrived in Germany. The temperatures were downright tropical in the past few days. In many places the 30 degree mark has been cracked. It is only understandable that people long to cool off – at the nearby lake, or alternatively in the outdoor pool. The rush is great on warm days. Many bathrooms are now increasingly relying on security personnel.

Due to the corona pandemic, the spaces in many pools are limited. To avoid overcrowding, in many places visitors have to reserve time slots in advance or buy online tickets, including in Munich. Anyone who spontaneously made their way to the outdoor pool could not be admitted. This can certainly lead to resentment and scrambling, as the example of Berlin shows.

Corona restrictions in outdoor swimming pools: Increased use of security services

When it is hot, there are more inconsistencies, said a spokeswoman for the Berlin pool operations. On hot days, the security staff was therefore partially increased. In Berlin’s outdoor swimming pools in the Neukölln and Kreuzberg districts, security guards from private companies have been on duty for years. Several times, bathrooms were evacuated there because the mood had turned. Occasionally there have been big fights.

In Bayreuth, too, the city is considering deploying a security service in front of the outdoor pool. There had been arguments in the queue for admission in the past week. In addition, some people tried to climb over a fence into the outdoor pool, a press spokesman told the Bavarian Broadcasting.

In Hanau, Hesse, the Heinrich-Fischer-Bad was at times completely booked out on hot days. Due to the corona restrictions, guests had to wait in front of the entrance, and in some cases they were even turned away, said Uwe Weier, the managing director of Hanauer Bäder GmbH. Although this led to “upsets” and discussions, there were no major incidents. In such cases, use a security service. This should actively address people in order to de-escalate supposedly tense situations, Weier explained.