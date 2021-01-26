E.A corona illness of police officers is to be classified as an occupational accident in the future and bring the corresponding benefits under care law. This is what the German Police Union (DPolG) demands.

In a letter to Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), which WELT is available, the chairman of the police union, Rainer Wendt, writes: “Since no one can reliably assess whether and to what extent long-term consequences of a Covid-19 disease are to be expected, ours are Colleagues are very insecure and consequently apply for a Covid-19 illness to be recognized as an occupational accident. “

The police enforce the corona rules that have been adopted and are therefore exposed to an increased risk of infection. However, in order to be able to claim an accident at work in the event of an infection, the employees have no gaps in the burden of proof that they contracted the infection while on duty. “In the case of a Covid-19 disease, the incubation period of which is between five and 14 days, the unequivocal proof of the timing seems to be simply impossible,” said Wendt.

According to the union, there are currently around 400 corona infections in the Federal Police alone that could be related to work. Around 2,000 police officers have contracted Corona or are in quarantine.