The EU adds more when ordering vaccines. The fact that Berlin secures a larger contingent is causing displeasure among smaller countries.

BRUSSELS taz | The EU has shifted up a gear in the fight against the coronavirus. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday in Brussels a new order from the vaccine consortium of Biontech and Pfizer. Another 300 million vaccine doses have been ordered, doubling the previous order, said von der Leyen.

In addition, the EU approved better use of the Biontech preparation. With one ampoule, six instead of five vaccinations should now be possible, so that 20 percent more people could be protected. This was announced by the Medicines Agency EMA. Despite this “good news” (von der Leyen) criticism of the vaccination strategy continues.

The vaccine is not being delivered quickly enough and the vaccinations started too slowly in view of the worsening corona crisis, according to many EU countries. The anger was particularly loud in Germany at first. But there is also massive criticism of the strategy in Belgium, France and the Netherlands, which is coordinated in Brussels but implemented at national level.

The start was a bit bumpy, admitted von der Leyen. This is “always the case” with major new projects such as vaccine procurement, which Brussels had organized for the first time. However, she is “deeply convinced that this European path is the right one,” said the CDU politician, who coordinates closely with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

New factory in Marburg

However, it will be a few more weeks before the shortage of vaccines is overcome. Biontech is already not keeping up with the orders. The new order from Brussels will therefore only be processed from the second quarter, i.e. probably from April. Biontech is currently building a new factory in Marburg. She should secure the new quotas.

Deliveries from Moderna, the second vaccine supplier approved in the EU, also take time. In the first quarter, only just under 2 million cans should come to Germany – of 50 million that Berlin has secured. Moderna, which wants to deliver from next Tuesday, will therefore not contribute to a relaxation – and if so, then only from April.

Von der Leyen and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn are under massive pressure to “deliver” faster. Many observers in Brussels consider the new order from Biontech to be a direct result of German pressures. At the same time, there is growing displeasure in the EU that Germany should receive more vaccine than its share.

Germany is normally entitled to 18.6 percent of all doses according to its population. The largest EU country has significantly increased its share in both Moderna and Biontech. First Spahn ordered 30 million extra cans from Biontech. Now he has also secured a higher quota at Moderna – allegedly because other EU countries had waived.

Fair share

But these countries are now demanding their “fair” share. Again mirror reported, this has caused massive controversy in the steering committee set up by the EU. Poland and Belgium in particular apparently called for the redistribution to be withdrawn. But Germany and the Netherlands are not ready to back off.

Von der Leyen avoided addressing the dispute at her press conference. He could be dangerous to her. The CDU politician is already suspected in some capitals of working too closely with Merkel and of giving preference to Germany.

Another annoyance is that von der Leyen refuses to disclose the contracts. All EU states had agreed “legally binding” to only order vaccines together, said von der Leyen on Friday. There could therefore be “no parallel negotiations, no parallel contracts”. She did not respond to several inquiries about the special deliveries to Germany. The question of possible sanctions also remained unanswered.

The European vaccination strategy was developed in summer 2020 under the German EU presidency. It is a central component of the European fight against the corona crisis. It is controlled jointly by all 27 EU countries. Nothing happens without the express consent of all member states, it is said in Brussels.