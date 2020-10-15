An average of 8,000 new cases every day: the number of infections is skyrocketing in the Czech Republic. Countermeasures are largely ignored.

PRAGUE taz | In the “House of the Black Mother of God”, a cubist gem in the center of the Czech capital Prague, curves are actually frowned upon. Even the cream puffs in the restaurant Schwarze Madonna on the ground floor are as angular as the cups, plates and tables – a homage to the Czechoslovak avant-garde of the interwar period, which is considered a national cultural asset.

Here, too, the corona crisis has forced a rethink: since foreign tourists are absent, the restaurant’s own confectioner Olga Budník has come up with a new, sweet treat. The “Covidník”, a tart made of pistachio cream and raspberries in a layer of crispy chocolate, is as big as a tennis ball and round like the coronavirus. Its typical spines in the virus envelope are modeled on raspberries and chocolate. “The only coronavirus that you actually want,” says creator Budník.

Her Prague citizens agree that the native Ukrainian is right: Over one hundred corona tartlets go away like hot cakes every day. “This dessert can become a symbol that all is not lost,” says the restaurant’s head of marketing, Vojtěch Heřmanek, optimistically.

The Czech government would like to share his confidence. But the constantly growing number of cases stand in the way. An average of 8,000 new infections per day, every third test is positive.

“Before the collapse”

“The Czech Republic is about to collapse in two weeks”, warns Interior Minister Jan Hamáček (ČSSD) as chairman of the crisis team: If you don’t follow the anti-coronary measures, you will soon have to pile the corpses in refrigerated compartments on the street. “We are threatened with a scenario like in Italy or New York in the spring,” Hamáček said.

Only hardly anyone takes him seriously anymore. Because the corona crisis in the Czech Republic is nothing more than a manifestation of the lack of legitimacy of the rulers. Instead of paying attention to their measures, one is creative at circumventing them. If the corona crisis proves one thing, then: Schwejk is alive.

Government guidelines to wear masks in local public transport were only noticed after nervous law enforcement officers beat down objectors in the subway. All the more people shared joints in beer gardens or snuggled together on cultural occasions.

The current corona crisis in the Czech Republic actually proves one thing: the government’s legitimacy among the people of the state is miserable, and the trend is continuing to dwindle. After singing together was forbidden on October 5th due to droplet infection, new groups of singers formed in Prague. A club in Prague reacted to the crisis-related ending at 10 pm with “important nightly” film shoots in which every guest would become an extra.

Test for 100 euros

Now the country has the salad: You can only get out with a negative corona test. It costs around one hundred euros. There has been a state of emergency since the beginning of October. On Wednesday there was a first emergency stop: schools, restaurants, bars and clubs are closed, groups of more than six people are prohibited, mask requirements apply in closed rooms.

Health Minister Roman Prymula now regrets having accepted the job. As an ex-colonel in the communist state security, large parts of the population do not take him seriously anyway. The same goes for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who publicly states that he has no idea what went wrong and stutters about tens of thousands who are going to die and feel sorry for them.

President Miloš Zeman shows no sympathy. He explained that anyone who went bankrupt because of the crisis did not deserve it better. It will not harm the educated urban bourgeoisie if there are pubs and cafes closed. “Then you have time to read.” Or to enjoy tartlets.

“Next, I’ll create a dessert that looks like a corona vaccine,” says confectioner Olga Budník.