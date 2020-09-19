D.he conservative People’s Party (PP) wanted to do everything better in Madrid. In parliament this week, she called for a committee to investigate the left-wing coalition’s “miserable crisis management” during the pandemic. But now the Madrid regional government is suddenly meekly asking the socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for help. The head of government did not hesitate and promised to come to a crisis meeting at the headquarters of Madrid’s regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) in Puerta del Sol as soon as possible.

Actually, the PP wanted from its Madrid stronghold, where the conservatives also provide the mayor, to shoot the coalition of socialists and the left-wing alternative Podemos party politically ready for attack. At times, PP chairman Pablo Casado seemed to be hoping the pandemic would finish off the government.

Selective curfews

Now the regional government threatens to fail a second time to get Corona under control: No European city hits the second wave of the pandemic as hard as Madrid. The Spanish capital has a third of all new infections in Spain – the European country with the most new infections. Most recently, more than 11,000 new infections in one day and 162 corona deaths were reported. In Madrid, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants within 14 days is 659, in Germany it is 23. In contrast to other regions, the Madrid regional government has so far reacted hesitantly to the number of new infections, which has been increasing sharply for weeks.

In June, the Madrid region, with a population of just under seven million, could not go fast enough to relax and lift the state of national alarm, which the divided parliament ultimately refused to extend. Since then, the 17 autonomous regions have been responsible for fighting the pandemic. But suddenly there is talk of exit restrictions in Madrid, which are in no way intended to remind of the months-long lockdown in spring.

On Wednesday, the deputy regional health minister announced “selective” curfews for zones in which the virus is spreading particularly quickly. So it happened. After days of denials and debates, the regional president announced that freedom of movement would be restricted in six districts and neighboring towns in the south of Madrid. The residents are only allowed to leave them if they go to the doctor, work or school. In these zones, where 13 percent of the population live, public life is also restricted. Only a maximum of six people are allowed to meet in the entire capital region.

At the same time, the regional government is no longer ruling out reactivating the emergency hospital in the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid. Many Madrid residents still have traumatic memories of the images of thousands of beds in the huge halls.