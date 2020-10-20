The number of new infections climbs to dizzying heights. The government is responding with increasingly drastic measures.

MADRID taz | The numbers are terrifying. Spain will exceed one million Covid-19 infected people in the next two or three days. Just under 38,000 new cases were counted last weekend, more than ever before. 33,992 people have so far succumbed to the virus. In the past two weeks, Spain recorded 312 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and 459 deaths in the last seven days.

Despite increasingly drastic measures – over 60 municipalities have been sealed off – there is no end in sight to the second wave. Many epidemiologists in the country assume that the curve will remain at a steady high for a long time. The head of the crisis group, Fernando Simón, is even more pessimistic: “It is to be expected that cases will increase in winter if we do not strictly adhere to all measures,” he warns.

Not a day goes by without new measures being announced. Since Tuesday, the two cities of Burgos and Aranda de Duero have joined the group of municipalities that may only be entered or left in urgent exceptional cases. The list is headed by the capital Madrid and eight suburbs. From Thursday, an entire autonomous region will be cordoned off for the first time with Navarra in northern Spain. The checkpoints will only be open for work, training or for other valid reasons.

“It is not a curfew,” said the head of the government of Navarre, María Chivite on Monday. It is about “stopping all activities that are not absolutely necessary”. Therefore the restaurants are closed, the retail trade is only allowed to open until 9 p.m. Private gatherings are also prohibited. The measures are valid for two weeks. There is a reason that the border closure will only come into effect on Thursday. The Vuelta a España cycle race takes place in the region beforehand.

Navarre leads

Navarre leads the statistics with just under 945 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Melilla, La Rioja and Aragón also have over 500 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and thus the limit that the Ministry of Health set to intervene. At the other end is the Canary Islands with only 77 new cases.

In the Madrid region, the numbers have been slowly but steadily declining since a partial lockdown imposed by the central government almost two weeks ago. Now the capital region has again recorded fewer than 500 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

Nine municipalities in the Madrid region, including the capital, are still under the state of emergency issued by the central government until Saturday. This will probably not be extended, as this cannot be done without the consent of Parliament and the majority relationships there are unclear. Presumably, individual residential areas will then be cordoned off again. In addition, regional and central governments are negotiating whether there will be a night curfew.

Meanwhile, the alarm bells are ringing in Catalonia. In the region around Barcelona, ​​the hospitals could cancel all operations in a week because beds and intensive care units are needed for Covid patients.

Meetings prohibited

From now on, the shops have to close between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Restaurants are only allowed to sell take-away food. The only exceptions are the restaurants in hotels. These may only receive guests who also stay overnight in the house. All gatherings are prohibited.

In the next few days, the Ministry of Health will present a list of further measures to the regions. The number of passengers in public transport is to be reduced and the interiors of restaurants are to be closed.