Home page world

From: Judith Finsterbusch

divide

Child vaccination against Covid-19 has started in Spain, while the incidence continues to rise and 3G rules become more prevalent.

Now the children have to be in Spain Roll up your sleeves: The Covid vaccination for elementary school children started this week, pecking is staggered according to age and risk groups, as is the case with adults. First of all, the children in the special schools receive the vaccination against corona from BioNTech / Pfizer, and then the age groups from the eleven-year-olds down to the five-year-olds, as reported by costanachrichten.com *.

The respective state ministry decides where the children are vaccinated. Most – so too Andalusia and Murcia – vaccinate in health and vaccination centers, Valencia is one of the few regions in Spain that has chosen to be administered in schools. For this, the parents have to sign a declaration of consent in advance, vaccination takes place during school time. Some parents fear for the privacy of their children and their classmates pointing to their classmates who don’t roll up their sleeves. A father filed a lawsuit with the higher regional court on Monday, arguing that the corona vaccination in schools violates the data and child protection law. After the complaints, the state government finally allowed at least one parent to accompany the children at the time of the vaccination.

Corona incidence is now increasing faster in Spain – north with the highest numbers

Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence in Spain is currently increasing much more rapidly, the long weekend from December 3rd to 8th with many short holidays, family dinners and celebrations pushes the number up to 442 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, as of Wednesday. Valencia is slightly above average with 483, Murcia approaches with 433, Andalusia only comes in half with 220. The Basque Country reports record numbers, during the entire pandemic the corona incidence there was never as high as on Wednesday, at 967. Navarra even has 1,314 cases. Now the many infected people are also noticeable in the hospitals: 1,245 Covid-19 patients are currently in Spanish intensive care units (UCI), on average 13.4 percent of the UCI beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients. The north has a much higher occupancy rate: In Catalonia it is over 24.7 percent, in the Basque Country 22.5, Valencia at least comes to just under 18 percent.

In Spain, the Covid vaccination of children has started while the corona incidence is increasing. © David Revenga / costanews.com

However, there is currently no talk of restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Spain. But the 3G regulations are becoming more and more prevalent. In the Basque Country, for example, the QR code on the EU vaccination certificate now has to be shown not only in nightlife and gastronomy, but also in hospitals, cultural institutions and fitness studios. The introduction of the Covid Pass on the Costa Blanca went smoothly, where it also triggered the desired boom in primary vaccinations. On the weekends the queues in front of the vaccination stations are long without an appointment. Valencia’s Prime Minister Ximo Puig has already indicated that he wants to expand the EU vaccination certificate to other areas – which, however, he did not reveal.

3G against Corona in Spain: Murcia and Valencia expand EU vaccination passport

The neighboring region of Murcia now requires the QR code to be mandatory in discos and night bars, in bars and restaurants it is optional – at least halfway: restaurateurs who introduce it are allowed to occupy 100 percent of the rooms without the EU vaccination certificate Infection on site at 35, 50 or 75 percent shutdown. In Andalusia, the Higher Regional Court has once again not approved the 3G introduction in gastronomy and nightlife – because, according to the state government’s request, the staff should also show the QR code. So far, the introduction of the 3G regulation has also been accepted by the broad masses in Spain. Only in Barcelona did 3,000 people take to the streets against the pass over the weekend and demanded “freedom”.

This week, an outbreak in a hospital in Ávila caused a sensation, which occurred in November but has only now become public. 20 people became infected in a clinic, of which 18 remained symptom-free, which is why the virus was passed on. There are a total of 133 people affected – 14 people died. Meanwhile, according to the health authority, the outbreak is under control. You will probably never find out exactly where the origin was. There are also new outbreaks among hospital staff. After the first Mass outbreak in Malaga among nurses there is now talk of a second in Madrid. The Severo Ochoa Hospital is affected with 28 people infected so far. The origin is supposed to be a joint excursion by 50 employees over the long weekend at the beginning of December.

Boosters over 40: Ministry of Health is lowering the age limit

Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate is still the strategy of the Ministry of Health. The next group will be those over 40 and those who have been vaccinated who have been given AstraZeneca to be boosted with an mRNA vaccine. Some regions are calling for a refresher for all age groups, including Murcia, where the Omicron variant was detected for the first time this week. The third prick has so far only come slowly into the arms in Spain: 78 percent of the over 70-year-olds are boosted, but only 36 percent of the 60 to 69-year-olds. Andalusia now injects the booster in the vaccination centers without an appointment, in Valencia the cita previa is still compulsory. However, depending on the health center, there are hardly any appointments. *costanews.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.