Home page World

Split

Shanghai has been cordoned off since the beginning of April: employees of the health services are walking in protective suits on a street in Shanghai. © HECTOR RETAMAL/afp

The Chinese metropolis of Shanghai has been largely sealed off since the beginning of April. The number of deaths has now skyrocketed. Beijing sounds the alarm.

Shanghai – The measures are extremely strict. Nevertheless, the number of corona deaths in Shanghai has increased significantly: On Sunday, the authorities reported 39 new deaths. So far, the number of corona deaths in the sealed-off city has been surprisingly low. The previous record number of twelve dead the day before has now been significantly exceeded. In Beijing, too, the authorities there are now alarmed about the growing number of infections.

Shanghai: 25 million residents are not allowed to leave their homes

Shanghai has been largely sealed off since the beginning of April. Many of the approximately 25 million inhabitants are not allowed to leave their homes. Frustration with the tough lockdown in Shanghai is growing. Shanghai residents are questioning the strict lockdown. The city hardly succeeds in supplying residents with fresh food or medical care. The health services are primarily needed for corona tests and treatments.

Reports: Barriers erected around residential buildings

Recently, lattice fences were apparently erected around some residential buildings, reports the British The Guardians. Images of workers in white hazmat suits sealing entrances to apartment blocks circulated on social media over the weekend, sparking a public outcry. The barriers have been set up in several places, especially in buildings where a person has tested positive for Corona.

Beijing authorities: Virus has been spreading “invisibly” for a week

Beijing’s authorities are now also warning of “dark” times after 22 new cases of infection were reported on Sunday alone. Initial observations suggested the virus had been spreading “invisibly” in the capital for a week, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families,” health official Pang Xinghuo said. A quarter of those infected are over the age of 60, half of whom are unvaccinated.

“The risk of continued and covert transmission is high, and the situation is dire,” Tian Wei of the city CCP committee told reporters. “The entire city must act immediately.”

So far, authorities in Beijing have taken no steps to lock down the capital, but city-wide gyms or other sporting and extracurricular activities have been banned, the British reported The Guardians. The residents would therefore hoard food as rumors of stricter measures circulated.

Beijing’s administration has also imposed strict controls on entry into the city: anyone wanting to enter the city must show a negative Covid test that must not be older than 48 hours. Anyone who has visited cities or districts in which at least one corona case has been reported in the past two weeks is not allowed to enter the country at all. (afp/ml)