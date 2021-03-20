The infection rate has intensified massively in Offenbach and the police are discovering more and more violations of the corona rules. Anyone who does not accept warnings and fines must expect an arrest warrant from now on.

D.he easing of the corona rules in Offenbach has led to a massive increase in the number of infections. At the same time, the police in Offenbach noted an increasing number of violations of the applicable Corona requirements. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in Offenbach is now again at 187.3 new infections.

Peter Freier (CDU), head of the department for regulatory affairs, has now announced that the police will apply for arrest warrants in cases in which warnings and fines are not accepted and accepted. It’s about the health of other people. Therefore, nobody should count on understanding if masks are not worn or distances are not maintained, continued Freier.

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, 4240 proceedings have been opened in Offenbach and 2346 fines have been sent. Around 1000 so-called bar warnings were issued if, for example, no certified mouth and nose cover was worn in the city center. 82 cases were processed by the court because of appeals from warned persons. According to the city, almost all of them were decided in terms of compliance with the corona rules. The number of fines issued is increasing daily, it said. As before, not all citizens saw that they had to comply with the Corona rules.