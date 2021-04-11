ofVeronika Arnold shut down

A few days before school starts, there is a breakdown in NRW. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Armin Laschet comments on how to proceed with corona vaccinations and lets loose a swipe at colleague Söder.

On Monday (April 12th) the Easter holidays will end in NRW under Prime Minister Laschet (CDU).

From then on, due to Corona, a test requirement for students will apply in the state.

The deliveries of the corona kits are delayed, however.

Update from April 11, 2021, 10.17 a.m .: North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet did not comment on the school chaos in his state in an interview at the weekend. But it is quite clear to the approach of his colleague Markus Söder (CSU). When asked about his order of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for Bavaria and whether something similar was planned for North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet was able to contact the Bild newspaper Don’t resist a swipe: “No. I think it is right if the Federal Republic of Germany orders vaccines for everyone according to clear criteria, and not everyone just for himself. “

In terms of vaccinations, Laschet also suggested that the rigid priorities should be dropped soon, provided that sufficient quantities of vaccine were available. “When the large amounts of vaccine come at the end of spring, vaccination priorities should fall and vaccinations should be opened to everyone.” Laschet also sees this as an opportunity for more freedom in summer.

School chaos in North Rhine-Westphalia: Before the introduction of compulsory tests, there is a huge problem – “bankruptcy declaration with announcement”

First report from April 10, 2021: Düsseldorf – Students and parents have to be patient in North Rhine-Westphalia. From Monday (April 12th) distance lessons should apply to all. Exceptions are final classes. The NRW school minister Yvonne Gebauer announced. The rule will initially only apply for a week, until April 16, said the FDP politician.

In addition, emergency care is ensured for classes 1 to 6, Gebauer told the WDR. As planned, the Abitur exams in North Rhine-Westphalia should start on April 23 with the subject English.

NRW introduces compulsory tests for Corona in schools – but there is a problem with deliveries

For students in face-to-face classes, there is also a compulsory corona test from Monday – twice a week in a self-test. But their deliveries to schools have been delayed. Already on Wednesday a good 1000 primary and special schools should have been supplied. Now “probably” until the end of the week, according to the NRW Ministry of Education. The state government assumes a weekly requirement of 5.5 million self-tests.

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) stressed on Wednesday that schools could only be opened if “testing works everywhere”.

With the compulsory test, she wanted to give the students the “greatest possible security”, Gebauer said loudly WDR out, because in conversation with many associations she found that parents, students and teachers were very concerned. This has already been shown in the past few weeks. Several cities and districts in North Rhine-Westphalia had asked because of the Corona numbers to be able to postpone classroom teaching.

For critics, however, compulsory testing is too simple a strategy. The “Lehrers NRW” union fears failure. “Not very user-friendly and definitely not suitable for children” finds the “Lehrer NRW” union for the test kit. It was “simply unsuitable for a setting with 15 students in one room and a teacher as supervisor,” said chairman Sven Christoffer WDR. He calls for trained test staff in schools.

SPD and Greens tear up NRW School Minister: “Declaration of bankruptcy with announcement”

Criticism also comes from the Greens and the SPD. “The minister now had to pull the ripcord,” he quotes WDR the education policy spokeswoman in North Rhine-Westphalia, Sigrid Beer. “The inadequate preparation of a potential school operation and the foreseeable increase in incidence make the decision inevitable.”

And for the Social Democrats in the state parliament, Vice Jochen Ott said: “This turnaround is a school-political declaration of bankruptcy with an announcement”. While the state government in Düsseldorf allows individual municipalities to revive public life in model projects, Gebauer is sending “most of the 2.5 million schoolchildren back to the home office”.

NRW Minister: “Schools are not corona pandemic drivers” – RKI figures suggest otherwise

In the framework of the Standing Conference (KMK), medical professionals confirmed that the incidence of infections among children and adolescents was increasing, Gebauer also said. “The schools are not the drivers of the pandemic,” she said at the same time. According to RKI situation reports, schools are playing a growing role in virus circulation, and many minors in daycare centers are infected with the British corona variant B.1.1.7.

The institute also announced: “The role of children and adolescents in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has not been conclusively clarified.”(frs)