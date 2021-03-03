Will North Rhine-Westphalia remain in lockdown? The 7-day incidence is well over 35. The catering industry wants to sue if it is extended. All information in our news ticker.

Which corona measures are being relaxed or extended in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW)? Laschet makes the first hints before the Corona summit on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

With around 17.9 million inhabitants, NRW is the most populous state in Germany.

Vaccination jam? A city in North Rhine-Westphalia takes vaccination into its own hands (Update from March 2, 3:20 p.m.).

Update from March 3, 9:10 a.m.: Are there any easing in NRW? An extension of the lockdown is planned until the Easter holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia. This is what it says in a joint draft resolution from the federal and state governments. The gastronomy would be particularly affected.

According to the design, the catering should only open in a fourth opening step – combined with requirements in the outdoor area. The North Rhine hotel and restaurant association has threatened to sue, reports the WDR. The Dehoga Nordrhein announced that the plan was unacceptable. One wants to commission a law firm with a corresponding lawsuit.

The updated draft resolution on Wednesday now outlines a five-stage opening plan for the way out of lockdown, reports the AFP news agency. The newly added fifth level now provides for outdoor leisure events with up to 50 people; The prerequisite for this is that the 7-day incidence remains below 35 for 14 days after the previous level has come into force.

In the new template, too, it remains that the federal states make the decision on the opening steps. The openings can then take place nationwide or regionally. So far, however, openings should only be made if the 7-day incidence is below 35. It is now becoming apparent that, despite values ​​above an incidence value of 35, limited easing should be possible. Easing is also under discussion at an incidence of up to 100.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the weekly incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia is currently 63.8. Locally, the differences are enormous: Cologne (77.6), Düsseldorf (51.9) and the Märkischer Kreis (124.6) are above the NRW average. In contrast, the incidence is particularly low in Münster (32.7), Bielefeld (31.4) and in the Coesfeld district (30.4).

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states will be discussing how to proceed with the measures to contain the corona pandemic from 2 p.m. (March 3).

The federal and state draft resolution provides for five opening steps

1st opening step: schools and hairdressers

Step 2: bookstores, florists and garden centers. Possibly body-hugging services and driving schools with corona test.

3rd opening step: retail stores, museums, galleries, zoological and botanical gardens are opened and outdoor contactless sports in small groups. Intermediate stages could be possible with slightly higher incidences, for example with “click and meet” offers in stores.

4th opening step: outdoor restaurants, theaters, concert halls and cinemas, as well as contact sports outdoors and non-contact sports in halls.

5th opening step: to allow outdoor leisure events with up to 50 people; The prerequisite for this is that the 7-day incidence remains below 35 for 14 days after the previous level has come into force.

Emergency brake: The emergency brake should be pulled if the 7-day incidence rises to over a hundred on three consecutive days, according to the draft. Then the previously valid contact restrictions should come into force “from the second following working day”.

Corona in NRW – Laschet relies on corona tests

Update from March 2, 3:24 p.m.: “Testing, testing, testing” is, in the words of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU), in addition to vaccination, the message for fighting the pandemic for the next few months. “Because we will need millions of tests and self-tests in Germany over the next few months in order to live with the virus in order to live with the pandemic,” said the CDU federal chief on Tuesday after visiting a medium-sized manufacturer of rapid tests in Moers.

Which corona measures are being relaxed or extended in NRW? Before the Corona summit on March 3, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) emphasized that there are several building blocks. The incidence value remains one component. “But we have a lot more options today than we did a year ago.” Testing is another important component.

Corona vaccine doses remain lying – North Rhine-Westphalia city takes the initiative

Update from March 2, 3:20 p.m.: The AstraZeneca corona vaccine remains in the refrigerator in many vaccination centers. The city of Krefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia) is now taking this into its own hands – and is now vaccinating regardless of prioritization.

Krefeld will start vaccinating employees in elementary schools and daycare centers this Tuesday. Six days before the regular vaccination start in NRW next Monday (see first report). The city had previously written to schools and day-care centers for the “special vaccination day”.

“The response is very large,” said health department head Sabine Lauxen on Monday. She is very confident that very large amounts can be vaccinated.

The surprising special vaccination campaign was made possible because Krefeld had been promised around 1200 AstraZeneca vaccination doses at short notice. These cans were allocated to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and were left over.

Corona in NRW: State is increasing the speed of vaccination – these groups are next

First report from March 2, 2021

Düsseldorf – From now on, employees in all medical practices in North Rhine-Westphalia can be vaccinated, the NRW Ministry of Health announced. The corona vaccination campaign for daycare educators, teachers and police officers is due to start on March 8th.

Corona: NRW Health Minister Karl Laumann (CDU) is pushing for vaccinations. © Federico Gambarini / afp

Corona vaccination campaign in NRW

“With this we are reaching another milestone in the fight against the coronavirus: the broad vaccination of people with a high vaccination priority,” said Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann. “We are continuing our strategy of vaccinating vulnerable and vulnerable groups in particular. Our goal – in addition to protecting the vaccinated – is to swiftly inoculate the vaccine available to us. “

No vaccine should “go to waste”, said the minister on the current debate about the acceleration of vaccinations and the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is partly left over, as reported by the WDR. One should deal with leftover vaccine “according to common sense” – if possible, however, vaccinate prioritized people.

The ministry asked municipalities on Friday to submit a vaccination offer to the following groups of people:

Medical staff working on an outpatient basis with regular and direct patient contact. These include, for example, (dentists) doctors, their medical practice staff, drug providers and midwives, people who work in the public health service, staff from blood and plasma donation services, staff in SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and test centers

Corona in NRW – vaccination start for the following group from March 8th

According to the plans of the state government in North Rhine-Westphalia, the start of vaccination for police officers is also scheduled for March 8th. This emerges from a vaccination decree issued by the Ministry of Health to the municipalities on Monday. According to information from the dpa news agency, there are 36,000 police officers with direct personal contact. It is also about these groups:

Daycare supervisors, day-care workers, teachers at elementary, remedial and special schools Police officers with direct contact with citizens – starting with the members of the staff, residents and employees of the workshops for disabled people and in special forms of living

The Ministry of Health assumes that a total of over 750,000 people belong to the above-mentioned group of people. In the school and day care area, the range of vaccinations is aimed at 275,000 people, in the outpatient medical area around 300,000 people and 150,000 people in integration assistance. The vaccinations should be administered both in the vaccination centers of the vaccination centers and via mobile teams in the facilities on site.

Corona vaccinations in North Rhine-Westphalia – start date still open for over 70-year-olds

The federal and state health ministers agreed a week ago to upgrade teachers at elementary and special schools and kindergarten teachers from the third to the second group in the vaccination sequence. Group two also includes many chronically ill and over 70-year-olds as well as police officers.

“I assume that we will be able to start vaccinating over-70s in May at the latest,” said NRW Health Minister Laumann. The start of vaccinations for over 70-year-olds depends largely on the availability of Biontech vaccines and the vaccination progress of over 80-year-olds.

In the next few weeks, the vaccinations of “people in need of care in their own home” are to start “as soon as possible”. Doctors from the vaccination centers take the vaccinees away or vaccinations are organized by the general practitioners of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians.

Corona vaccinations in NRW

In NRW a total of 1,311.95 vaccination doses have been vaccinated so far, can be read on the state’s website. Of these, 895,128 people received a first vaccination and 416,823 a second vaccination (as of March 2, 2021). According to the Robert Koch Institute, 122,910 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were inoculated. By the way: no other federal state has inoculated more of it. The vaccination quota in North Rhine-Westphalia is 2.3.

People under the age of 65 regularly receive the vaccine from AstraZeneca. The country is also deviating from its cautious stance and postponing the second vaccination of the dose to an interval of twelve weeks (previously nine weeks). The ministry refers to “medical knowledge”. In our news ticker we keep you up to date on the Corona issue in Germany.

Corona situation in NRW

The Ministry of Health announced that there are currently 25,700 active corona cases in North Rhine-Westphalia. The 7-day incidence is 64.3. Throughout Germany, the weekly value is 65.4.

The corona situation in the cities and districts is different. Last weekend, the city of Düsseldorf issued a ban on staying and forbidden to stand and sit on the Rhine.

Current corona case numbers in NRW (as of March 2, 2021)

Corona cases in NRW So far, 533,859 people in North Rhine-Westphalia have been proven to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 Corona deaths in NRW 13,141 people in North Rhine-Westphalia have died with or from a corona infection so far People who have recovered so far about 495,000 people survived infection 7-day incidence in NRW 64.3

