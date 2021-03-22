fromFranziska Schwarz shut down

Which corona measures are being taken for North Rhine-Westphalia? Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) has already announced a first decision. The news ticker.

in the State of North Rhine-Westphalia the incidence value is above the 100 threshold.

the incidence value is above the 100 threshold. Prime Minister Laschet has already announced that he will withdraw easing if the incidence remains above this value for more than three days (see first report from March 21st).

In the metropolis of Cologne, stricter corona requirements will apply from Monday (March 22nd) (see update from March 22nd, 9.27 a.m.).

Update from March 22nd, 11:19 a.m.: The North Rhine-Westphalian Higher Administrative Court (OVG) in Münster has partially overturned the corona restrictions in retail. As the court announced on Monday, the customer limit per square meter and the previously required appointment booking no longer apply.

In the opinion of the court, the regulations violate the principle of equal treatment.

Schools open in North Rhine-Westphalia despite Corona: Several places sometimes receive face-to-face lessons

Update from March 22nd, 11.11 a.m.: In Wuppertal, Düren and the Oberbergischer Kreis, face-to-face teaching in secondary schools is suspended due to the high incidence of corona. That reported the WDR On Sunday. Exceptions apply to graduating classes and elementary schools – but the latter are also closed in the Oberbergisches Kreis.

But only a 7-day incidence above the 100 mark does the NRW state government see enough reasons to close the secondary schools again. But even then, she does not accept every application, he reports WDR.

Corona in NRW: “School closings are only the last resort”

“School closings, embedded in an overall concept, can make a contribution to infection protection on site, but may only be the last and not the first and only means of choice,” said the state government in Düsseldorf last week. All other measures in other areas of public life must have been examined beforehand.

Several districts in North Rhine-Westphalia wanted to cut back school openings, but Düsseldorf had stopped them.

Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia: Cologne exceeds the incidence mark – new measures apply

Update from March 22nd, 9.27 a.m.: Cologne is not doing well on the day of the Corona summit. The RKI reports a current 7-day incidence of 110.9. In the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia it is 106.6 this Monday.

Before the federal-state consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on this Monday, stricter corona requirements are already in place in the metropolis: In zones where masks are required, only surgical or FFP2 masks have to be worn instead of the previously permitted everyday masks. The mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker (independent), announced this to journalists on Friday.

Cologne mayor Reker on corona measures: “Avoid severe lockdown”

A negative corona test is now required for visiting museums and zoos as well as hairdressing visits *. According to Reker, the Cologne security service will also increasingly take care of queues in front of shops and, under certain circumstances, also resolve them.

“I hope that we can avert a severe lockdown with our measures,” added Reker. 100 is currently the incidence mark for the “emergency brake”, ie the withdrawal of easing. Cologne is above it for the eighth day in a row today.

The corona incidence in Cologne was just above the “emergency braking” value of 100 for several days in a row. © Oliver Berg / dpa

Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia: First summit decision already known

Our first report from March 21st: Düsseldorf – On Monday, March 22nd, the federal and state governments will meet again for further discussions on the corona measures. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the incidence is currently above the threshold of 100 again. According to information from the RKI in the state, 103.5 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the coronavirus within seven days (as of Sunday morning). The last time the numbers were similar in NRW were around two months ago.

The metropolis of Cologne has meanwhile also announced a tightening of the corona requirements, albeit to a lesser extent than in the city-state of Hamburg. From Monday, in Cologne zones with mask compulsory, instead of the previously permitted everyday masks, only surgical or FFP2 masks may be worn, as Mayor Henriette Reker (non-party) announced after a meeting of the crisis team.

In the future, a negative corona test will be required for visits to museums and zoos and for visits to the hairdresser. According to Reker, the Cologne security service will also increasingly take care of queues in front of shops and, under certain circumstances, also resolve them.

The incidence value in Cologne was just above the emergency braking value of 100 on Friday for the fifth day in a row.Reker emphasized in front of journalists that in the event of a further increase in the state-wide incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia, she would expect information from the state about the further plans of the next week State government. “I hope that we can avert a severe lockdown with our measures,” added Reker.

Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia: Laschet makes the first decision clear

Nationwide, the incidence is above the 100 value. Last but not least, the value has an administrative significance, because from this limit the so-called “emergency brake” comes into force, which was defined by the federal and state governments at the last Corona summit on March 3rd. The exact consequences of this will be decided at the next meeting on March 22nd. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) had already announced in advance that he would withdraw the current easing if the incidence value was above the 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for more than three days. In a special session of the Landtag, Laschet said: “There can be no further openings from March 22nd.” The “emergency brake” agreed by the federal and state governments will then be applied nationwide in North Rhine-Westphalia and the entire state will be used as a benchmark.

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and his deputy Joachim Stamp. © Federico Gambarini / dpa

Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia: Applications for daycare closings in Dortmund and Duisburg rejected

There has been a recent turmoil in some cities over ruling policies. The cities of Dortmund and Duisburg had applied to close schools and daycare centers, both of which were rejected. Thomas Westphal, Mayor of Dortmund, sharply criticized the state government for this on Saturday (March 20): “The state government still does not seem to be ready to react to the changed dynamics of the pandemic. We are being pressed into a legal framework that has long since ceased to match the infection rate. ”The city of Dortmund exceeded the 100 incidence at the weekend, as did the city of Bochum. Duisburg is also already above this mark.

Corona in North Rhine-Westphalia: Outbreak in the Baptist church causes numbers to explode

Another significant increase in numbers was reported in the Lippe district in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday (March 21). In a Baptist congregation there were around 90 confirmed corona cases within a short time. All 1100 community members should be tested and are in quarantine, as the district announced on Sunday in Detmold. The large number of new infections had been determined by the weekend. It is not yet possible to say with certainty whether the corona infections originated in face-to-face worship services or in family groups. The corona outbreak caused the incidence in Lippe to skyrocket by around 20 to 160 within a day. (jh / dpa) Merkur.de and 24.rhein.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

