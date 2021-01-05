The incidence value in NRW is still over 100 nationwide. Meanwhile, Armin Laschet receives criticism for his vaccination strategy. All news here in the ticker.

Düsseldorf – across Germany, the numbers are New corona infections * high. Even the most populous federal state, North Rhine-Westphalia, with clearly too high Incidence values and many deaths. In the past seven days they were noisy in NRW RKI 20,990 people with the coronavirus. The 7-day incidence * lies by 117. All in all died As of 5.1. at midnight 7010 Residents of the state at or with the virus.

The hardest hit are those Districts of Herne (203,9) and Gutersloh (184). According to reports from the Radio Gütersloh already the intensive care beds are running out. “According to the intensive care register, 42 of 52 intensive care beds in our four hospitals are currently occupied,” the report said. It is also questionable whether the incidence values ​​can currently be interpreted correctly, since fewer people were tested over the holidays. Overall, however, all large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia have an incidence value of 100.

Corona in NRW: vaccination start in the state – criticism of the implementation – Laschet reacts hard – “later know-it-all”

Meanwhile, as in the whole of Germany, too NRW with the Vaccinations began. Again and again, however, criticism is loud. According to reports from ruhr24 54,000 people have now been vaccinated with the vaccine from Biontech * and Pfizer. That is proportionally three out of 1000 inhabitants. Comparatively lies NRW thus rather in the middle field (comparison: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: every 7th out of 1000 inhabitants).

Prime Minister Armin Laschet doesn’t let this criticism sit on its own: “The fact that a vaccine * will be researched, developed, tested, approved, delivered and used in 10 months is a sensational scientific achievement,” he writes on Twitter. “Nevertheless, as always: retrospective know-it-all and party-political petty.“

And while the Prime Ministers in Germany are discussing how things will continue after January 10th, stands for Armin Laschet the course is already set. "There is no final judgment. Lockdown will continue until the end of January. I will continue to negotiate school and daycare, "it says waz.

