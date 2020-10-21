North Rhine-Westphalia is particularly badly affected by the corona pandemic. The entire Ruhr area is now a risk area.

In Germany, the number of Corona * infections is increasing dramatically.

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is one of the most severely affected federal states.

Update from October 21, 2020, 7:39 a.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) are within 24 hours 2,189 new corona infections (Previous day: 2.150) and seven deaths according to the RKI (data status: October 21, 12 a.m.)

In Cologne (104.5), Wuppertal (101.4), Gelsenkirchen (113.2), Duisburg (100.1), Solingen (137.5), Herne (133,6) and in the City region Aachen (106.6) the 7-day incidence is over 100. For the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia, the RKI gives a 7-day incidence of 62.2 (data status: October 20, 12 a.m.)

Corona: North Rhine-Westphalia by far the hardest hit – one region is now completely considered a risk area

Update from October 20, 2020, 9.30 a.m.: The Infection numbers in the world and whole Germany continue to rise sharply, a German state is currently particularly affected by the pandemic. While in Bavaria the first local Lockdown in Berchtesgaden still on this one Tuesday comes into force, the Robert Koch Institute has the most New infections in the past 24 hours in NRW. 2,150 people were therefore positive on Monday virus tested. So is North Rhine-Westphalia by far the most affected federal state. Bavaria is therefore around 1,145 New infections in second place and Hessen in third place with around 782 new infections.

The sharp rise in Corona infections in NRW has far-reaching consequences, for example celebrations are restricted. As the RKI reported on, now counts too Oberhausen with an incidence of 52.7 to the hotspots. This means that the entire Ruhr area is now deemed to be Risk area. Particularly affected with an incidence over 100: Gelsenkirchen, Herne, Solingen and Aachen. And also Cologne soon threatens to crack the 100 mark. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the city currently has an incidence of 97.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Corona in NRW: Infection numbers continue to rise – three regions particularly badly affected

Original notification from October 19, 2020: Cologne – The number of corona infections is skyrocketing in Germany, the so-called second wave * can be felt in some federal states. In addition to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, the worst affected is still North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). The seven-day incidence * is there with a value of 55.40 on Monday, further above the critical mark.

Seven regions in North Rhine-Westphalia are now considered to be corona risk areas. The limit value has not yet been reached in Essen. (Symbol image) © picture alliance / Roland Weihrauch / dpa

According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute *, five other regions exceeded the incidence value of 50 on Monday. Bonn, Bottrop, Ennepe-Ruhr-Kreis, Gütersloh and Rhein-Erft-Kreis are now among the 30 Risk areas.

Coronavirus in NRW: These are the risk areas

Bielefeld 58.3

Warendorf 59.7

Hamm 88.9

circle Unna 70.7

Dortmund 68.2

Hagen 58.8

circle Recklinghausen 85.8

Herne 111.2

Bochum 66.2

eat 61.1

Gelsenkirchen 81.3

Mülheim on the Ruhr 60.9

Duisburg 93.6

Krefeld 68.2

Dusseldorf 50.0

Rhine district Neuss 62.9

circle Mettmann 72.3

Solingen 113.0

Wuppertal 103.1

Remscheid 73.6

Leverkusen 88.6

Cologne 75.4

District of Düren 68.0

Aachen district 62.7

District of Olpe 53.0

Bonn 55.5

Bottrop 52.7

Rhein-Erft district 55.0

Gutersloh 53.7

Ennepe-Ruhr district 54.6

Corona: Three municipalities in NRW twice as much above the highest warning threshold

In North Rhine-Westphalia, more and more municipalities are exceeding the corona warning thresholds *. In three municipalities, according to the RKI figures from Sunday, the infection rates were already twice as high as the limit that has so far provided the strictest restrictions in public and private life: Herne (111.2), Solingen (113) and Wuppertal (103.1).

Overall, in NRW so far 90,544 people infected with the coronavirus. There were 863 new cases in 24 hours. A total of 1,946 have been killed in connection with Covid-19 in NRW so far.

Corona demonstration in Düsseldorf – participants without mask and questionable certificates

In Dusseldorf, one of the Corona hotspots in NRW, around 1,100 people opposed the in the city center on Sunday Corona requirements demonstrated. Particularly worrying: Many participants in the “lateral thinking” initiative did not wear a face mask or took off their mask, the police reported. A spokeswoman said that the organizer had relied on the fact that a large number of them were exempted from wearing a mask with a medical certificate. In the afternoon, at least two forgeries had already been discovered and criminal charges had been filed.

Many participants do not wear mouth and nose protection or have taken them off. We have contacted the organizer so that he again points out to these participants to also observe this requirement in order to avoid infections 1/1 – Police NRW DO (@polizei_nrw_do) October 18, 2020

The police in Dortmund had prepared with a large contingent for the approximately 3,000 protesters who had originally registered.

Corona rules in NRW: These fines threaten in the event of violations

In North Rhine-Westphalia too, violations of the applicable Corona measures high fines imposed. Anyone who does not wear a mask in supermarkets, for example, has to pay a fine of 50 euros. In the local public transport even 150 euros are due – without additional request. In the restaurant it costs 250 euros if you give a wrong name. The hosts would have to check the plausibility of the information, but they would not be penalized.

We also regularly report on the current developments regarding the corona pandemic in Germany in the news ticker.

Christmas in NRW: That is allowed – Armin Laschet optimistic

Christmas markets are allowed if they are fenced in so that the flow of visitors can be directed and limited. Disinfectant dispensers must be installed at the entrances. Standing tables, for example at mulled wine stands, are allowed – but everyone has to stay where they are and a list has to be kept. You don’t have to wear a mask in the aisles between the market stalls.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet * recently expressed optimism that a shutdown of social and economic life despite the sharp rise Corona infection numbers * can be avoided. Another Lockdown at the end of the year, however, he did not rule out.

Coronavirus in North Rhine-Westphalia: 71-year-old sprays pepper spray to maintain a corona distance

A 71-year-old man resorted to terrifying means at the weekend in Aachen: the senior had a group of joggers and two cyclists with him on Saturday pepper spray fogged to keep them at a proper Corona distance. After the incident on Saturday, the cyclists were able to get down without an accident with watering eyes and call the police, as the law enforcement officers announced on Monday.

The senior told the officers that there was no other way to help. The man is now awaiting criminal proceedings for dangerous bodily harm and dangerous interference with road traffic. The police asked the previously unknown joggers to report as witnesses. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (especially)

