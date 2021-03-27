ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

NRW is also feeling the third corona wave. In the lockdown, however, there should now be exceptions – for people with a negative test. The news ticker.

The “emergency brake” should apply from an incidence of 100, appeals Health Minister Spahn.

NRW Prime Minister Laschet (CDU *) had planned it for NRW from March 30th – but not nationwide after all.

The NRW metropolis of Cologne is becoming a model project – but doctors warn.

Düsseldorf – Adhering to the Corona “emergency brake” is “in the sense of breaking the wave”. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) appealed to the federal states this Friday in the joint Corona press conference with RKI boss Lothar Wieler. Means that they may cash in again from a 7-day incidence of more than 100 corona relaxation. North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) doesn’t want to be so strict.

As of Monday (March 30), it should not apply in the entire state, but only in municipalities with a high incidence. Shops, sports facilities and cultural institutions, among other things, have to close there. This emerges from the Corona Protection Ordinance published on Friday. The municipalities may allow exceptions for people with a daily negative Corona test.

In NRW, the most populous federal state, the 7-day incidence has been over 100 for several days.

NRW Health Minister Laumann: “Want to vaccinate more against Corona over Easter”

“We want to vaccinate more over Easter,” announced NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann on Friday at a press conference in Düsseldorf. The delivery dates for Biontech vaccine doses are “very stable” and the aim is to “reduce” vaccine reserves of around 130,000 doses. NRW currently has 4995 approved test sites, which could also be “fully” in use over the holidays.

Laumann also mentioned model tests such as in Tübingen. The question with these is: “What can you responsibly open with testing?” Said the CDU politician.

Corona in NRW: Cologne is emulating Tübingen and becomes a model project

According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger this is now to be tested in NRW’s largest city: Cologne is to take part in a model test by the state for the safe opening of retail, gastronomy and event venues. In the project, people with electronic evidence of a current negative corona test should be given access to this. This should be made possible, among other things, by an electronic recording of contacts, reported the newspaper on Friday.

“The loss of trust in the population can only be cured again if we succeed in setting up an open perspective with tests that works,” said Cologne mayor Henriette Reker of the newspaper. Sufficient test capacities are available in Cologne to test the model project in as many areas as possible.

Corona model Cologne & Co.? Doctors’ Association sees it as “no alternative to lockdown”

The medical association Marburger Bund, however, warns against such model tests – albeit with a view to the Saarland. You could “not be an alternative to lockdown,” said association chairman Susanne Johna der Rheinische Post from Friday.

“The third wave is already in full swing,” emphasized Johna. She sees it as “critical if a small but entire federal state wants to carry out a model test with the Saarland”. Even if the incidence in Saarland is still relatively low, it remains completely unclear how to prevent many people from other federal states from entering because of the openings.

“Wherever there are pilot projects, we need a close review of the results,” warned Johna. In Cologne, the 7-day incidence jumped from 113.3 to 128.0 this Saturday. In the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia it is currently 121.6. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)