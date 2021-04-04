ofPatrick Mayer shut down

In many places, the vaccination centers are closed in the coronavirus pandemic at Easter. Millions of Astrazeneca vaccine doses are available in Germany.

Munich / Quakenbrück – “Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.” Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) recently set the motto for Germany in the coronavirus pandemic. But the vaccination pace continues to slow down more than three months after the start of the campaign, loudly Vaccination Dashboard Around 270,000 to 290,000 corona vaccinations were carried out daily in the Federal Republic of Germany at the end of March and beginning of April. First and two vaccinations in total.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: In Lower Saxony, almost all vaccination centers are closed at Easter

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, CDU party friend who was recently criticized by Merkel, called for vaccinations at Easter as well. But the reality is once again different in the Covid 19 crisis. Because: In many places, the vaccination centers remain closed over the holidays or are at least only open to a limited extent.

A look at Lower Saxony with its around eight million inhabitants is telling: Loud NDR the vaccination centers in Hanover, Braunschweig, Oldenburg, Osnabrück, Wolfsburg, Brake and Göttingen will all remain closed. Only in the vaccination center in Salzgitter is vaccination against the coronavirus continued until Easter Sunday.

Corona vaccinations: At Easter, vaccinations are restricted in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria

There are quite a few examples of closed vaccination centers: According to the responsible ministry in Saarland with its around one million inhabitants, the vaccination centers remain closed “as always” at least on Sunday.

Take Baden-Württemberg as an example: the vaccination center in Baden-Baden remains loud SWR on Good Friday, the vaccination center in Reutlingen on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. There are only limited appointments over Easter in the Sigmaringen district and in Singen near Konstanz.

The example of Regensburg (Bavaria) shows that things are only progressing slowly. In the big city in the Upper Palatinate are loud Mittelbayerischer Zeitung Just 2820 vaccination doses were inoculated over Easter, of which only 100 doses of Moderna were inoculated in the four Regensburg hospitals. In the meantime, people are arguing that there is not enough vaccine.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Millions of Astrazeneca vaccination doses unused

Millions more vaccine doses would be ready. That reports the picture. There are currently 1.88 million unused Astrazeneca vaccine doses in the Bundeswehr’s supply and maintenance center in Quakenbrück.

In the report, a delivery that is too short-term is assumed for further dates and a sufficient distribution is assumed. Either way – vaccination turbo for Germany works differently. (pm)