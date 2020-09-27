Highlights: There is a shortage in corona cases in Lucknow, now the number is decreasing

About every other hour a patient is losing his life in the capital.

Most of the patients who lost their lives are patients who reached the hospital after becoming serious.

Lucknow

The capital city of Lucknow has seen the highest impact of Corona. Lucknow, which has become the most affected city of the state, the pace of corona has slowed in the last few weeks, but the number of patients is still increasing. The number of patients who died of corona in the state capital is also high. The great thing is that due to Corona, now about every other hour a patient is losing his life in the capital.

In the city of Lucknow most affected by Corona, a total of 664 patients have lost their lives so far. Of these, about 300 patients, 45 per cent, lost their lives in September. Officials say that most of the patients who lost their lives from Corona were patients who rushed to hospital after becoming critical and died during treatment.

Total 303 patients died in September

Doctors say that such patients did not first take Serumas of Corona and later reached the hospital after the condition became critical. According to doctors, many patients have died due to lung infection and many of them have died within 12 to 48 hours of hospitalization. According to a Health Department official, a total of 303 corona patients have died in the month of September. However, there has been some reduction in the number of cases coming every day.

More than 42 thousand people got well

According to the Corona report of September 27, 549 new cases of corona have come in the last 24 hours and currently 7914 cases are active in the city. Apart from this, 1039 patients have also been discharged in 24 hours. To date, 42609 patients have been discharged in Lucknow. So far 675 patients have died in Lucknow.