Since the beginning of the corona Pandemic, 145,605 people have been infected in Lower Saxony (as of February 4, 2021).

The Vaccination centers in the country have been open since Monday (02/01/2021): Prime Minister Stephan Weil calls for a Vaccination plan from the federal and state governments.

The State of Lower Saxony has already presented a plan for Relaxations of the Corona measures.

Update from Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 4:05 p.m .: Probably from next week people in Lower Saxony will be able to use the Astrazeneca active ingredient be vaccinated. A first shipment of the Corona vaccine of the Swedish-British manufacturer is expected on Saturday. First, 33,600 vaccine doses are to be delivered, said Health Minister Carola Reimann (SPD) on Thursday. In the next two weeks, 38,400 doses are to be delivered, and 96,000 doses in the last week of February.

The EU Commission had the vaccine from Astrazeneca approved last Friday, the third approved after the approval of Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Corona vaccine. The preparation is intended to vaccinate, among other things, staff in outpatient care services, staff in day care facilities, employees and volunteers in hospices, as well as emergency services personnel.

Lower Saxony is planning protective measures for teachers and educators

Update from Thursday, February 4th, 2021, 11.12 a.m .: The country Lower Saxony would like to offer rapid tests for teachers and educators in the future. “We want to increase the security measures and support the individual sense of security. We can make an important contribution to this with tests ”, quoted the dpa Minister of Culture Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD) from the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung. It is not yet clear when the tests will start.

In Lower Saxony daycare centers are open in emergency mode, parents of elementary school children can decide whether they want their children in the school Send and final classes have classroom instruction, reports the dpa. These rules for schools and daycare centers in Lower Saxony have met with criticism. Teachers’ associations criticize that the country has too little for the Health protection in schools and daycare centers undertake.

In addition to free Corona test options the association had free education FFP2 masks required for all school employees. In addition, the union demands that pedagogical staff in schools and daycare centers should be given greater preference for vaccinations.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The current number of cases from Thursday (02/04/2021)

The number of New corona infections Within 24 hours on Thursday (February 4th, 2021) there was again over 1000. The state of Lower Saxony reported 1215 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 145,605 since the start of the pandemic. Also the number of Deaths has risen again. 63 other people died in connection with a corona infection.

Corona in Lower Saxony: A district with an incidence over 200

The 7 day incidence in Lower Saxony has fallen slightly compared to the previous day and is currently 73.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (previous day: 76.6). A week earlier (January 18, 2021) the 7-day incidence was 82.5. The highest incidence in Lower Saxony is available in the Uelzen district, where the value is 225.1. The city of Emden has the lowest incidence value with 18 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In a circle Goettingen the 7-day incidence is 61, in a circle Northeim at 34.

Proven corona infections (02/04/2021) 145.605 (+1215) Deceased persons 3461 (+63) Dear people recovered 127.270 (+1 439) 7 day incidence 73.2 Source: State of Lower Saxony

Infections in Lower Saxony are increasing – Bundeswehr deployment abroad

Update from Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 2:05 p.m .: The country has the current Corona case numbers released. 1,086 new infections were reported. That is 709 more than the day before (02.02.2021). In total, in Lower Saxony 144,390 People since the beginning of the Corona pandemic With Covid-19 infected.

The number of in Lower Saxony deceased CoronavirusPatient increases by 51 to a total of 3,398. The 7 day incidence decreased minimally from 77.0 on Tuesday to 76.6 on Wednesday. The numbers at a glance:

Corona in Lower Saxony: Bundeswehr is deployed in Portugal

On Wednesday (02/03/2021) the armed forces with emergency aid for the Corona pandemic hard hit Portugal. The Air Force flies from Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony 26 soldiers with medical equipment to Lisbon. There the soldiers are supposed to help, bottlenecks in treatment seriously ill people to manage something.

50 ventilators are also included in the EU country brought. The aid team is accompanied by the inspector of the medical service, General Oberstabsarzt Ulrich Baumgärtner. It is planned that the men and women, including doctors, Stay on the Iberian Peninsula for 21 days and then be replaced in a rotation.

Corona in Lower Saxony: fools move carnival parade to the Internet

Update from Tuesday, 02/02/2021 at 11:27 a.m .: Corona is no laughing matter. Also carnival and Mardi Gras fall in Lower Saxony mostly into the water in 2021. The Braunschweig fools, on the other hand, move their “Schoduvel” move to the Internet. In the social networks like Facebook and Twitter, the spectacle should still take place – without active fools and without spectators present.

With 200,000 spectators, the Schoduvel parade is usually one of the largest in Lower Saxony. With the digital move, the fools want to stay creative and spark anticipation for the move in 2022.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The number of cases on Tuesday, 02.02.2021

Update from Tuesday, 02/02/2021 at 10:25 a.m .: The country has the current Corona case numbers released. Accordingly, 377 new infections were reported on Tuesday. That is 69 more than reported on Monday. However, case numbers at the beginning of the week should be treated with caution as not all regions update their data. Overall, in Lower Saxony 143,304 People since the beginning of the pandemic With corona infected.

The number of Lower Saxony corona patients who have died increases by 62 to a total of 3347. Only three new fatalities were reported on Monday. In contrast, the 7 day incidence Lower Saxony slightly from 78.0 on Monday to 77.7 on Tuesday. This underlines the assumption that the many new infections and fatalities were included in the statistics late. The numbers at a glance:

Corona in Lower Saxony: Vaccination centers have been open since Monday (02/01/2021)

First report from Monday, February 1st, 2021 at 11:57 a.m .: Goettingen – 50 Corona vaccination centers should it be in Lower Saxony give, on Monday (02/01/2021) open the first of them. In the country’s largest vaccination center on the exhibition grounds in Hanover 450 people are to be vaccinated daily. As soon as more vaccine is available, this number can be increased by more than double (1,000 people per day). The reports NDR.

The so-called also takes place on Monday Corona vaccination summit between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders. The aim is to talk about the slow start of vaccination, the delays in delivering the vaccine doses and problems with making appointments. Stephan Weil, the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, calls for a reliable and realistic plan for that Corona vaccinations.

“Announcements, which are then continuously changed, make work more difficult for federal states and municipalities and unsettle citizens,” said the Prime Minister to the NDR.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The current number of cases from Monday, February 1st, 2021

The State of Lower Saxony publishes the current case numbers (As of 9 a.m.). On Monday (02/01/2021) 308 New infections With SARS-CoV-2 reported. The total number of infected people has risen to 142,927 since the beginning of the pandemic. Three other people are on or with the Coronavirus died. The total number of Deaths increases to 3285.

From the virus again recovered have been since the beginning of Corona pandemic 123,882 people, that is 422 more than on Sunday (January 31, 2021). The 7 day incidence drops from 78.7 to 78.0. The highest incidences in Lower Saxony have the districts of Uelzen with 245.7 and Nienburg (Weser) with 206.8.

Proven corona infections (02/01/2021) 142.927 (+308) Deceased persons 3285 (+3) Dear people recovered 123.882 (+422) 7 day incidence 78.0 Source: State of Lower Saxony

Corona in Lower Saxony: Stephan Weil presents a plan for easing

The first plan for Relaxations the Corona rules was established by the state government of Lower Saxony* already worked out and submitted. The reason for this is the falling incidence values ​​in the country.

However, Prime Minister Weil announced on Twitter: “At the moment, is with Easing promises served no one. The infection numbers are falling and moving towards the 50s incidence to. However, we currently know too little about the dynamics with which the Virus mutations in Germany spread. “(Jennifer Greve) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

Here you will find a list of the corona rules currently in force in Lower Saxony until February 14, 2021.

