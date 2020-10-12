It is now autumn holidays in Lower Saxony, but what happens in schools afterwards? In order to minimize the risk of a corona infection, some precautions should be taken.

How should schools start using the Corona situation in Lower Saxony bypass?

in bypass? Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education, Grant-Hendrik Tonne (SPD), answered this question.

A staggered start of lessons and regular ventilation should help.

Hanover – The autumn holidays in Lower Saxony have began. For many teachers, students and parents, this should mean a little breather when it comes to the coronavirus. When school starts again on Monday, October 26th, 2020, that will also increase for the students Corona infection risk. Lower Saxony’s Minister of Education, Grant-Hendrik Tonne (SPD), told “ndr.de” how things are going after the vacation could go on.

In order to reduce the risk of infection, the SPD politician could first imagine a staggered start of classes. Accordingly, he refers to “good experiences” in a letter to all teachers schoolsthat would have already reorganized.

What will happen to schools in Lower Saxony after the autumn break? © Sina Schuldt / dpa

Corona at schools in Lower Saxony: regular ventilation should minimize risk

Secondly, regular airing in classrooms in the schools should help to reduce the risk of infection corona to reduce. Tonne called according to “ndr.de” the students in Lower Saxony to do this, after the vacation To bring “a jacket or sweater to put on”.

Corona at schools in Lower Saxony: Lessons at home should be possible

Due to the increasing number of cases, the Minister of Education wants in Lower Saxony thirdly, to facilitate home teaching for certain children and young people. This mainly applies to families in which one member is Corona risk group heard. These students are to be given the opportunity to be homeschooled after the fall break. However, only if a doctor’s certificate is available and there are particularly many in the region Corona infections occur.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Schools are not potential corona hotspots

Generally are schools in Lower Saxony after a ton but none Corona hotspots. Infection chains have so far not formed in schools, but rather the new infections are carried into the schools from outside, according to Tonne to “ndr.de“. (By Karolin Schaefer)

List of rubric lists: © Sina Schuldt / dpa