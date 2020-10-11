The number of corona risk areas in Lower Saxony continues to rise. Five regions are currently affected. An overview.

In addition, in Lower Saxony a ban on accommodation.

Update from Saturday, 10/10/2020, 8:33 a.m .: The corona cases in Lower Saxony continue to rise. The following five regions are currently classified as corona risk areas in the state:

Wesermarsch district (incidence value 61.0)

District of Cloppenburg (incidence value 86.1)

District of Emsland (incidence value 52.9)

District of Vechta (incidence value 68.8)

City of Delmenhorst (incidence value 60.6)

Click here for the list of counties and independent cities that are in #Lower Saxony from #Accommodation ban are affected: https://t.co/OcaUFh5pn5

The next update will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020. – Lower Saxony state government (@NdsLandesReg) October 9, 2020

First report from Friday, October 9th, 2020: Hanover – The Corona case numbers are skyrocketing in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 4,516 new infections on Friday, October 9th, 2020. This increases the number of risk areas – also in Lower Saxony.

The number of newly infected people provides an initial guideline for classification as a risk area. If the value of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded in the past seven days, the individual federal states are assessed. They decide independently which areas are to be declared as risk areas.

Corona cases in Lower Saxony (09.10.2020) 22,353 (+412) Deaths 696 (+3) Recovered 18,453 (+170) 7 day incidence 19.7

Corona: Ban on accommodation in Lower Saxony – Vechta district is a risk area

The consequences for people from a risk area in Germany are tightened measures. This also includes the limited vacation planning. Many federal states impose an accommodation ban for tourists Corona hotspots. In the meantime, more and more regions are exceeding the limit value – including several districts in Lower Saxony.

The corona virus is preparing strongly in the Lower Saxony district Vechta out. The limit value has been exceeded. This is due, among other things, to an outbreak in a nursing home. According to the State of Lower Saxony the value is 68.6 (as of October 9, 2020). A total of 780 corona cases and 14 deaths were reported in this district (as of October 9, 2020).

People who come from areas with a particularly high number of corona infected people (more than 50 / 100,000 in 7 days) are unfortunately no longer allowed to stay overnight in Lower Saxony for tourist purposes. pic.twitter.com/CGa9N6wREa – MP Stephan Weil (@MpStephanWeil) October 8, 2020

Corona in Lower Saxony: Wesermarsch and Emsland district affected

The county Wesermarsch also has the critical mark of 50 New corona infections exceeded per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The value is 61 (as of October 9, 2020). A total of 234 people were infected with the coronavirus here. Eight people died. (As of October 9, 2020).

Also in Emsland the increasing number of infections has repeatedly caused concern. The district currently has 52.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (as of October 9, 2020). Only recently did a corona outbreak at the Weidemark slaughterhouse hit the headlines.

Corona in Lower Saxony: District of Cloppenburg exceeds the limit significantly

More than 80 employees tested positive. Like the country Lower Saxony reports, 954 corona cases and 25 deaths are currently known (as of October 9, 2020).

The county Cloppenburg is currently the most affected. The current 7-day incidence has been significantly exceeded and, according to the state of Lower Saxony, is 86.1 (as of October 9, 2020). After another Corona outbreak The number of infections has skyrocketed in a slaughterhouse in Emstek. A total of 836 people have been infected here since the beginning of the pandemic. There is one death in the county. (As of October 9, 2020)

Corona in Lower Saxony: Oldenburg district just below the border

The Lower Saxony district Oldenburg in the Corona crisis is only just below the warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The country Lower Saxony indicates a value of 45.1 (as of October 9, 2020). A total of 556 people there were infected with the virus, 14 died as a result of the disease (October 9, 2020). (Karolin Schaefer)

