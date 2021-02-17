Lower Saxony is debating the new corona regulations. Some parties are dissatisfied with the federal-state resolutions. All information in the news ticker.

accelerate. In an ice cream factory in Osnabrück it is one Corona outbreak come – also the British mutation B.1.1.7. has been proven.

Update from Wednesday, 02/17/2021, 9:35 a.m .: Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) will inform MPs today about the federal-state resolutions and explain how these are to be implemented in the state. The following debates will mainly focus on the regulations in the Corona pandemic discussed.

The FDP in particular is calling for interventions in people’s fundamental rights to be taken back, according to ndr.de. The Greens are not satisfied either. They want Lower Saxony to deal with outdoor events in a step-by-step plan. Outside there would be more options for Relaxations give. In addition, the Greens are calling for protection in slaughterhouses to be ensured. It kept coming back there Corona outbreaks. But the pollution of the North Sea beaches, agriculture and alternative fuels are also on the agenda.

Corona pandemic in Lower Saxony: further vaccination centers

Meanwhile, the university clinic Göttingen (UMG) and the Hannover Medical School on vaccination centers (IZ) in Lower Saxony*. “The necessary technical equipment has already been ordered, but delivery is still pending. The last details – including when the UMG can start as an IZ – are still being clarified, ”the press office said. A decision by the Ministry of Social Affairs was waited for weeks.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Problems with AstraZeneca vaccine

+++ 8.50 p.m .: After only on Tuesday afternoon (February 16, 2021) by a acceleration of the Vaccination campaign the question was, the vaccination must happen in Lower Saxony now another one Setback accept. In a clinic in Braunschweig, employees called in sick after the corona vaccination. A total of 37 out of 88 employees are said to have been unable to work. At the Duchess Elisabeth Hospital in Braunschweig AstraZeneca vaccinations have now been temporarily stopped.

There was a similar incident in the Emden Clinic given. Of the District of Leer had then also stopped the AstraZeneca vaccine to use. In consultation with the State of Lower Saxony this decision was however revised again. This reported the Braunschweiger Zeitung.

Corona in Lower Saxony: vaccination campaign should be accelerated

+++ 5.40 p.m .: There has already been a lot of criticism of the Vaccination campaign in Lower Saxony – Now the state government wants to readjust and the Vaccinations speed up as well as the Appointments improve. The German Press Agency (dpa) reported on Tuesday.

From Biontech / Pfizer– Vaccine should in future only be 20 to 25 percent of the delivery for later Second vaccinations The head of the crisis team, Heiger Scholz, told the dpa. This will make the country with the First vaccinations move faster. With the use of the 96,000 cans that have been deferred so far, Lower Saxony the Vaccination rate to around 3.9 percent and catching up in a comparison of federal states.

Corona in Lower Saxony: appointments for vaccinations are being improved

Until the beginning of April vaccination the first priority group, said Scholz. These are the over 80-year-olds as well as staff in clinics and homes. Then the vaccinations begin for the second priority group, a total of around two to three million people in Lower Saxony.

They include the 70 to 79 year olds, people with previous illnesses and certain professional groups. To get another rush on the Appointments To avoid long waiting lists, those affected should be invited in stages to make an appointment for a vaccination.

Corona in Lower Saxony: From now on, nationwide tests for virus mutations

+++ 2.47 p.m .: Lower Saxony in future will test extensively with as many as possible proven Corona infection on Virus mutations. In some parts of the country, such as the Hanover region, these now accounted for 40 percent of the Cases of infection said the head of the state government’s crisis team, Heiger Scholz, in Hanover on Tuesday.

Nationwide, the proportion of variants is in the Cases of infection at ten percent. According to information from the State Health Office, most of the large laboratories have now tested for the presence of Corona mutants. It was only on Tuesday that it became known that numerous employees in a large ice cream factory in Osnabrück were infected – some also with the British one Corona variant B.1.1.7.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Althusmann aims to relax at Easter

First report from Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 12.24 p.m .: Göttingen – “It should be our goal to allow easing at Easter”: Lower Saxony’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Bernd Althusmann, advertises possible in the debate Relaxation of the corona rules at Easter for a perspective for tourism. “The prospect of possible vacation trips would undoubtedly do us all good,” said the CDU politician of the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (HAZ).

Althusmann demands that in the next federal-state round on 03.03.2021 “Statements about the restart of the tourism branch in Germany should be taken ”, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had previously made more cautious statements. For a determination on the subject Easter holidays be it too early. “I like that on one travel Would give those interested and the accommodation industry orientation – definitive statements are unfortunately not yet possible, “said Weil on Monday of the dpa.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The current number of cases from Tuesday (February 16, 2021)

The Lower Saxony State Health Office (NLGA) has the current Case numbers announced for Tuesday (02/16/2021). Accordingly, the NLGA received 335 more within 24 hours Corona infections reported. The total number of cases in Lower Saxony since the outbreak of pandemic increases to 154,368.

Also 48 more Deaths in connection with a Covid-19 disease were reported – increasing the number of deaths in Lower Saxony to a total of 3889. Another 447 people are considered recovered, so a total of 137,864 people have survived Covid 19 disease. The 7 day incidence is currently at 67.0 nationwide.

Corona case numbers Lower Saxony (02/16/2021) cases 154.368 (+335) deceased 3889 (+48) Recovered 137.864 (+447 7 day incidence 67.0 Source: niedersachsen.de

Corona in Lower Saxony: The vaccination rate for the first vaccination is 2.66 percent

In Lower Saxony were already against 212,830 people for the first time corona vaccinated (as of 02/14/2021) – this corresponds to a vaccination quota at the First vaccination of 2.66 percent. 120,139 people already have the second Corona vaccination receive. This puts Lower Saxony behind North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in terms of vaccinations.

Corona in Lower Saxony: mutation outbreak in the ice factory – British variant also detected

In a large ice cream factory in Osnabrück it has become a bigger one Corona outbreak came. Around a quarter of the 850 employees had tested positive, reports the dpa on Tuesday (02/16/20219). Some cases of the British mutation B.1.1.7. proven – 300 test results would still be pending. The factory in Osnabrück, according to the ice cream producer Froneri, based in Great Britain, be the largest location one Ice cream factory in Europe.

Corona in Lower Saxony: man dies after corona vaccination

In Goettingen there was a dramatic incident on Saturday (February 13th, 2021). After a Corona vaccination At the Siekhöhe vaccination center in Göttingen *, a person collapsed on the way home.

The attendant reacted with presence of mind and brought the vaccinated person back to the Vaccination center. Despite the medical measures introduced there passed away this on site. The exact cause of death is now clear. (Diana Rissmann with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

