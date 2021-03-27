ofJennifer Greve shut down

The number of cases in Lower Saxony is increasing. There are 19 high incidence areas. The RKI provides daily information about the current corona data. All news in the ticker.

Göttingen – that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has announced the current case numbers for Lower Saxony. In the past 24 hours, the institute has received 1818 more Covid-19 cases reported. The number of proven corona infections is 191,610.

Twelve other people died with or from the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. The state of Lower Saxony has a total of 4805 deaths. Approximately 172,200 (+900) are considered recovered. According to the RKI data, the number of active corona cases is around 14,600 (+900). In the past seven days, 8,268 new infections were reported in Lower Saxony. The seven-day incidence is 103.4.

RKI: These are the corona case numbers for Lower Saxony on Sunday (March 27th, 2021)

Corona case numbers in Lower Saxony (March 27, 2021) Proven corona infections 191.610 (+1 818) Deaths 4805 (+12) Dear recovered people ~ 172,200 (+900) Active corona cases ~ 14,600 (+900) 7-day case number 8,268 7 day incidence 103.4 Source: rki.de

The number of cases of the RKI can differ from those of the individual federal states. One reason for this is the longer transmission routes between the RKI and the responsible health authorities. The Covid-19 dashboard The RKI can also be changed during the day.

Shopping despite the corona pandemic? These are the case numbers for Lower Saxony on Sunday (March 27th, 2021). © Chris Emil Janßen / Imago and screenshot Covid-19 dashboard (RKI)

Corona case numbers for Lower Saxony: These districts and independent cities are particularly affected

While the 7-day incidence for Lower Saxony is a total of 103.4, it is considerably higher in some rural districts and urban districts. 19 regions in Lower Saxony have an incidence of more than 100 and are therefore considered high-incidence areas – according to the latest Corona regulation of Lower Saxony curfews* threaten. This Counties and urban districts have the highest seven-day incidences in Niedersachsen:

District of Emsland: 180.5

Osnabrück: 171.9

District of Cloppenburg: 168.7

There is currently no region in Lower Saxony below the targeted incidence of 35. The lowest incidences are found in the Northeim district with 40.1, the Goslar district with 41.1 and the Nienburg (Weser) district with 46.1. The district of Göttingen is also below the 50 mark with an incidence of 49.1. (Jennifer Greve) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

