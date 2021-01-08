The new corona rules in Lower Saxony should come into force on Monday (January 11th, 2021) at the latest. We will report on the regulation in the live ticker today from 10.30 a.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country leaders have an extension of the corona *-Lockdowns decided in Germany.

(CDU) and the country leaders have an extension of the *-Lockdowns decided in Germany. The concrete implementation of the adapted measures is the task of Federal states .

. The new regulation for Lower Saxony will be available from 10.30 a.m. State press conference presented.

+++ 11.14 a.m .: The locally responsible authorities can issue a ban on entering local places. You can also oblige people to wear a mouth and nose protection cover. In the event of a 7-day incidence of more than 200, the authorities may decide whether a restricted range of motion of 15 kilometers should apply

+++ 11.09 a.m .: Also schools should one Emergency care offer – for the years 1 to 6 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. All-day schools could expand the offer. Above all, children of parents who live in the critical infrastructure are active.

+++ 11.06 a.m .: Students should always Mouth and nose coverings unless they can keep enough distance from each other.

+++ 11.03 a.m .: Excluded from Distance learning are the final years 9 and 10. This also applies to the classes of the upper secondary level, which will take final exams this year. In addition, from January 18, 2021, school years 1 to 4 are from Distance learning except just like that Special schools with a focus on intellectual development. These are then in the Scenario B – So in divided study groups.

+++ 10.59 a.m .: Also the Schools in Lower Saxony should because of the corona-Crisis will remain closed until January 31, 2021. Attending school is prohibited. Exceptions are: written work. Distance learning applies in all other cases.

+++ 10.52 am: Taking care of children in Daycare centers is in until January 31, 2021 Lower Saxony generally prohibited. Support groups and Emergency care in small groups are excluded. However, a maximum of 8 children under three years of age can be cared for at the same time. 13 children in Kindergarten age may be supervised in parallel. For children from school enrollment up to the age of 14, a group size of 10 applies.

+++ 10.48 a.m .: Another change affects every form of childcare outside of schools and daycare centers. The 1 + 1 rule does not apply to child day care.

+++ 10.44 a.m .: The operating bans and restrictions in Lower Saxony have not changed.

+++ 10.42 a.m .: In addition, the 1 + 1 rule does not apply to Funerals.

+++ 10.41 a.m .: The 1 + 1 rule applies not only in public, but also in private. They also apply here Exceptions.

+++ 10:39 am: However, more than one person is allowed children accompany to facilities at the same time. In this case the 1 + 1 rule does not apply.

+++ 10.35 a.m .: A household may move into Lower Saxony only meet with one other person. There are two exceptions: They apply to persons accompanying those in need of care and, within the framework of the right of access, to children with separated or divorced parents.

+++ 10.32 a.m .: Claudia Schröder explains that the tough Corona measures are critical to managing the pandemic.

First report from Friday, January 8th, 2021, 10.16 a.m .: Hanover – The Corona lockdown in Germany is to be extended until January 31, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of state of the federal states decided on Tuesday (05.01.2021). In addition, the applicable measures should still be tightened further.

The concrete implementation of the Corona rules is the task of the individual federal states. Claudia Schröder, deputy head of the Lower Saxony corona crisis team, and government spokeswoman Anke Pörsen present today, Friday (January 8th, 2021) the new Ordinance for Lower Saxony in front.

Claudia Schröder, deputy head of the Corona crisis team of the Lower Saxony state government, presents the new Corona regulation for Lower Saxony. (Symbol image) © Ole Spata / dpa

Corona rules in Lower Saxony: Contact restrictions are to be tightened

The State press conference starts at 10.30 a.m. You can follow all the latest news in this live ticker. The new Corona regulation may come into effect on the weekend – no later than Monday (11.01.2021).

A central point of the adapted rules: the tightened contact restrictions. In the future, members of a household will only be allowed to meet with one other person. Children count.

Corona rules: Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) expresses doubts

Experts are wondering how the state government of Lower Saxony intends to design the planned range of 15 kilometers. This should be in areas with a Seven-day incidence of more than 200 apply. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had expressed doubts after the federal-state summit whether such a restriction relatively and legally tenable is. (Jan Wendt) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

