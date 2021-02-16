Lower Saxony’s Minister of Economic Affairs Althusmann names easing at Easter as a goal. There was a corona outbreak in an ice cream factory. All information in the news ticker.

In Lower Saxony have been since the beginning of the corona * – pandemic 154,368 people infected (as of February 16, 2021).

have been since the beginning of the * – 154,368 people infected (as of February 16, 2021). Economics Minister Althusmann sees Relaxation of the corona rules at Easter as goal.

as goal. In an ice cream factory in Osnabrück it is one Corona outbreak come – also the British mutation B.1.1.7. has been proven.

+++ 2.47 p.m .: In the future, Lower Saxony will test extensively for virus variants for every detected corona infection. In some parts of the country, such as the Hanover region, these now account for 40 percent of the cases of infection, said the head of the state government’s crisis team, Heiger Scholz, in Hanover on Tuesday.

Nationwide, the proportion of variants in infection cases is ten percent. According to information from the State Health Office, most of the large laboratories have now tested for the presence of corona mutants. It was only on Tuesday that it became known that numerous employees in a large ice cream factory in Osnabrück were infected – some also with the British Corona variant B.1.1.7.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Althusmann aims to relax at Easter

First report from Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 12.24 p.m .: Göttingen – “It should be our goal to allow easing at Easter”: Lower Saxony’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Bernd Althusmann, advertises possible in the debate Relaxation of the corona rules at Easter for a perspective for tourism. “The prospect of possible vacation trips would undoubtedly do us all good,” said the CDU politician of the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” (HAZ).

Althusmann demands that in the next federal-state round on 03.03.2021 “Statements about the restart of the tourism branch in Germany should be taken ”, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had previously made more cautious statements. For a determination on the subject Easter holidays be it too early. “I like that on one travel Would give those interested and the accommodation industry orientation – definitive statements are unfortunately not yet possible, “said Weil on Monday of the dpa.

Easter vacation in the corona pandemic? Lower Saxony’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Bernd Althusmann, calls this a clear goal. (Symbol image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Corona in Lower Saxony: The current number of cases from Tuesday (February 16, 2021)

The Lower Saxony State Health Office (NLGA) has the current Case numbers announced for Tuesday (02/16/2021). Accordingly, the NLGA received 335 more within 24 hours Corona infections reported. The total number of cases in Lower Saxony since the outbreak of pandemic increases to 154,368.

Also 48 more Deaths in connection with a Covid-19 disease were reported – increasing the number of deaths in Lower Saxony to a total of 3889. Another 447 people are considered recovered, so a total of 137,864 people have survived Covid 19 disease. The 7 day incidence is currently at 67.0 nationwide.

Corona case numbers Lower Saxony (02/16/2021) cases 154.368 (+335) deceased 3889 (+48) Recovered 137.864 (+447 7 day incidence 67.0 Source: niedersachsen.de

Corona in Lower Saxony: The vaccination rate for the first vaccination is 2.66 percent

In Lower Saxony were already against 212,830 people for the first time corona vaccinated (as of 02/14/2021) – this corresponds to a vaccination quota at the First vaccination of 2.66 percent. 120,139 people already have the second Corona vaccination receive. This puts Lower Saxony behind North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in terms of vaccinations.

Corona in Lower Saxony: mutation outbreak in the ice factory – British variant also detected

In a large ice cream factory in Osnabrück it has become a bigger one Corona outbreak came. Around a quarter of the 850 employees had tested positive, reports the dpa on Tuesday (02/16/20219). Some cases of the British mutation B.1.1.7. proven – 300 test results would still be pending. The factory in Osnabrück, according to the ice cream producer Froneri, based in Great Britain, be the largest location one Ice cream factory in Europe.

Corona in Lower Saxony: man dies after corona vaccination

In Goettingen there was a dramatic incident on Saturday (February 13th, 2021). After a Corona vaccination At the Siekhöhe vaccination center in Göttingen *, a person collapsed on the way home.

The attendant reacted with presence of mind and brought the vaccinated person back to the Vaccination center. Despite the medical measures introduced there passed away this on site. The exact cause of death is now clear. (Diana Rissmann with dpa) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

