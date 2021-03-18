fromSandra Boehm shut down

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil would be vaccinated with Astrazeneca. The vaccination freeze creates confusion. All news in the ticker.

Göttingen – Stephan Weil, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister, holds the Astrazeneca vaccination freeze* the federal government is premature. Of the New Osnabrück Newspaper he said on Thursday (March 18, 2021) that perhaps you should have taken a little more time to make a decision. “It is absolutely correct that severe vaccination sequences have to be examined very carefully. But what would have spoken against the Astrazeneca vaccine until it was re-evaluated European Medicines Agency the SPD politician asked.

Then you would have known exactly where you were, like that Because continue. “Instead we now have a lot of confusion among people and unrest in the system.” When asked if he himself with the vaccine from Astrazeneca would be vaccinated, the head of government replied: “But immediately.” Classic side effects would not put him off. Instead: “The security that I gain with it would always be worth it to me.”

Corona in Lower Saxony: Weil calls on people to refrain from traveling

In addition, expressed the Prime Minister Incomprehension for them canceled travel warning for Mallorca*. He considers this decision of the federal government to be “very problematic” as vacationers from many countries come together on the Balearic island. Through the Virus mutations you have a really difficult situation. “We don’t have to take further risks with our eyesight,” said Weil and called on people to refrain from traveling.

Also for that Vacation in your own country the head of government sees little chance. That will be done on Monday (March 22nd, 2021) Consultations from the federal and state governments discuss, “but it doesn’t look good,” said Weil with a view to the increasing number of infections in Lower Saxony and throughout Germany*.

Corona in Lower Saxony: The current number of cases from Thursday (March 18, 2021)

The country Lower Saxony also gave the current figures pandemic-Location in Lower Saxony known. Accordingly, on Thursday (March 28th, 2021) within 24 hours 1613 New infections reported, thereby increasing the number of all so far proven Corona infections rises to 179,989. The 7 day incidence has increased further and is currently at 85.6 nationwide. The day before (March 17, 2021) it was 81.

Corona case numbers in Lower Saxony (March 18, 2021) Proven corona infections 179.989 (+1613) Deaths 4670 (+24) Dear recovered people 161.741 (+1145) 7 day incidence 85.6 Source: www.niedersachsen.de

The country also has 24 others Deaths reported in connection with Covid-19 – the number rises to 4670. 1145 other people are considered recovered. The country estimates that 161,741 people of theirs corona– disease have now recovered. (Sandra Bohm)* hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.