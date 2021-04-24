ofRichard Strobl shut down

Italy continues to have relatively high corona numbers. But the trend is down. Now there is a timetable for openings until summer.

Rome – The Corona numbers in Italy have been improving for weeks – at least slightly. Almost 14,000 new infections were recorded in the Mediterranean country on Wednesday in the past 24 hours. 364 people died in connection with the virus in the country with 60 million inhabitants during this time. In view of the positive trend, the Italian government has now published a roadmap for gradually easing the measures *. It starts on April 26th and lasts until summer.

Corona in Italy: Relaxation coming – “Green Pass” should enable travel to risk areas

In addition to the targeted easing, a “green pass” is also to be introduced, announced the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday. With this you can then also drive in orange and red zones, i.e. regions with a high Corona * risk. A vaccination, a 48-hour old, negative corona test or a corona infection from the last six months should be entered in this document. It should be issued to vaccinated people, for example.

With the new Corona decree, Italy * is reintroducing white and yellow zones for regions with low or moderate Corona values ​​after a week-long break. In the yellow zones, restaurants and bars will again be able to serve guests at tables outside for lunch and dinner from April 26th. The interiors remain closed. Theaters, cinemas and concert halls are allowed to start there with a limited number of visitors.

Corona in Italy: opening timetable until summer

The next steps:

Swimming pools in yellow zones are allowed to open on May 15th.

From June 1st there will be the okay for larger sporting events – limited to outside up to 1000 spectators.

Sports studios can also start in these areas in early June.

From July 1st, congresses are possible again, the first amusement parks are allowed to open.

The nocturnal exit ban, on the other hand, should continue to apply between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Until recently, there had been a lot of resistance to this instrument, for example from restaurateurs. (rjs / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

.

List of rubric lists: © Gregorio Borgia / dpa