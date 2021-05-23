ofAstrid Theil shut down

South Tyrol is particularly creative when it comes to vaccinating young people. With great success, Astrazeneca is infected with DJ music as part of a political project.

Bolzano – In dealing with the corona pandemic, South Tyrol has always taken a different path. The current corona policy of the autonomous province in northern Italy is particularly surprising: As part of the “Open Vax Day & Night” campaign, people can currently be vaccinated between 5pm and 10pm while listening to DJ music. The pilot project is a complete success.

In recent months, South Tyrol has repeatedly pursued a different strategy in the fight against the corona pandemic than the rest of the country. With free voluntary mass tests, early openings and a subsequent hard lockdown that followed, the province differed from the rest of the country. It remains to be seen whether South Tyrol’s strategy in the fight against the corona pandemic is more successful than that in the rest of Italy. The debate is already busy.

Vaccination prioritization lifted in Italy: government creates special incentives for Astrazeneca

On May 18, the government in Rome issued a decree suspending the relevant vaccination prioritization in the regions and autonomous provinces in order to be able to administer vaccines quickly. The vaccine Astrazeneca in particular is said to be vaccinated in this way. This is currently being boycotted in many places, especially in southern Italy, due to the debate about potential side effects.

As an additional incentive for vaccinations, Rome has also decided that the “green passport” for free travel as well as access to hotels and restaurants, bathing establishments and events should be issued 14 days after the first vaccination and not after the second vaccination dose . In addition, if you are vaccinated with Astrazeneca, the “green passport” is not only valid for six months as with other vaccines, but for nine months.

Corona in Italy: vaccination with DJ music – pilot project in South Tyrol

On this basis, South Tyrol is now carrying out a special campaign. There were around 30,000 doses of Astrazeneca available for “youth vaccination” every evening from 5 to 10 p.m. At the medical company in Bolzano, it is hoped that the majority of young people – especially students and schoolchildren – will be vaccinated by autumn at the latest. So you could start the new school year and semester again in September with face-to-face teaching.

This offer is being used: The dates for the first “vaccination events”, which were also known as “Astrazeneca parties”, were fully booked in a short time. Well-known DJs such as Egon Santoni and Miran Trocker were hired in South Tyrol in Bolzano, Brixen and Sterzing. One of the most frequently played songs was “Wake Me Up” by Avicii. In view of the pandemic reality that has now been going on for over a year, this song seems very appropriate.

Vaccination in the evening with a party atmosphere: the action was a complete success

Of course, you weren’t allowed to dance to the songs in the vaccination centers. Nevertheless, according to Luca Armanaschi, who coordinated these “vaccination events” for the medical company, the DJ music “worked wonders”. Florian Zerzer, General Director of the South Tyrolean medical company, also described the campaign as a complete success: “Within a few hours we used up the doses that were available for the young people in the most important centers in South Tyrol in the first vaccination sessions.”

Therefore, the campaign should be repeated in the coming weeks. The authorities in Bolzano emphasized that the pilot project is particularly suitable for younger workers. Because then it is not necessary to apply for a vacation day. You can just get vaccinated after work – with music and a good atmosphere. at