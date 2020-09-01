Vacation in Italy – after the falling number of infections, the worst seemed finally over, now it hits a popular tourist destination of all places.

There were shocking images in the March 2020: Vice the Italian Army transported in Bergamo the coffins of Coronavirus-Victim from. Too many people had died. Many can now breathe a sigh of relief right here. It’s finally done – the number of infected people is currently zero. But while large parts Italy begin to slowly see the future again, there bad news from the south.

tourism can really use Italy here. Also the economy of the popular Vacation destination suffered badly and so also pumped Italy 100 billion euros in their rescue and imposed a controversial Prohibition of termination. But with the vacationers the infections rise again. Especially the tourist stronghold Sardinia is affected.

Corona in Italy: Discos in Sardinia are becoming corona herds

Drinking, dancing, sweating – it was on the island Coronavirus long hardly been proven that Discos were open and numerous Vacationers celebrated their way through the nights – with fatal consequences. The Infection numbers rose and especially those Discos at the Costa Smeralda became corona herds.

Corona in Italy: Club owner and mega-star Flavio Briatore in the hospital

Among them that too Nightspot of the celebrity Ex-Formula 1 manager Flavio Briatore. He defended himself in advance with videos against the strict requirements and the alleged stigmatization of the discos. “The show goes on – the show will go on!” – he wrote. Now there is around 60 cases of infection in Briatore’s “Billionaire” club, also Flavio himself.

Briatores team had announced on Tuesday, according to the Ansa news agency, that he had easily fever and Symptoms of exhaustion went to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. “I only have one severe inflammation of the prostate, Sunday night I drove to the San Raffaele in Milan and they took me in, ”he said 70 year olds the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”. The hospital confirmed on Wednesday, however, the Corona test Briatores was positive. The 70-year-old celebrity is now under treatment and isolation.

Corona in Italy: the average age of those infected has fallen drastically

The Italian government had to intervene: Now are Discos and Beach bars closed in Sardinia. From 6 p.m. it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places. According to Government website rose with 513 active cases in Sardinia the total number of infections on the island 1.912. A trend that is also reflected in the rest Italy emerging. The numbers are not yet as high as in France or Spain, nevertheless, caution is advised especially for vacationers. That especially the Clubs and Party miles for the rise on Sardinia are responsible is also shown by the radically lower average age of the infected: according to the government website, this is now included 30 years.

One of the small sub-islands of Sardinia, Santo Stefano has been hit particularly hard: We were here after one corona-Outbreak hundreds of vacationers and employees of a department under quarantine been asked. (vs)

