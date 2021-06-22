I.On Monday, Italy will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors in the so-called “white zones” of the country with the lowest risk of infection. Since the Aosta Valley, the so far last “yellow zone” with moderate risk, is likely to be designated as a “white zone” on June 28, the obligation to wear mouth and nose protection will then no longer apply to the whole country. Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced this decision late Monday evening after the government’s scientific and technical advisory board had issued a recommendation. Most recently, the government in Rome had targeted mid-July as the time to waive the mask requirement. The steady decline in new infections and the progress in vaccination have now made it possible to waive the mask requirement earlier.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

Mouth and nose protection must also be worn in closed rooms and on public transport. In restaurants, the rule still applies that the mask can only be removed at the table. When people gather outdoors, mouth and nose protection must also be worn in the future if the minimum distance of one meter between people cannot be maintained.

Meanwhile, medical institutions are preparing to suspend vaccination refusers among doctors and nurses. According to the responsible government agency in Rome, a good 45,000 hospital employees have so far not been vaccinated even though they belong to the prioritization group. According to the information, only 200 to 300 doctors are among those who refuse to vaccinate, which corresponds to 0.2 percent of all hospital doctors.

The number of people who refuse to be vaccinated in hospitals varies greatly from region to region. While in Liguria only about 0.3 percent of the people employed in clinics have not yet been vaccinated, the proportion in Trento and Friuli-Venezia Giulia is eleven and twelve percent, respectively. According to an emergency decree by the government in Rome, there is no compulsory vaccination, but non-vaccinated health care workers are not allowed to come into contact with sick people. Vaccination refusers are either suspended from duty or given tasks that they do not have to deal with directly with patients.