ofRichard Strobl shut down

Despite the relatively high corona numbers, Italy now wants to relax its measures. Prime Minister Draghi spoke of a “conscious risk”.

Rome – The Corona numbers in Italy have gradually decreased recently, but the country still has relatively high values. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Mario Draghi has now announced easing steps.

Corona in Italy: Numbers are slowly falling

On Thursday, Italy reported almost 17,000 new infections within the past 24 hours. In addition, 380 people died in the country of 60 million people in connection with a Covid infection. The 7-day incidence fell below 200 in the past week. Nevertheless, the values ​​in Italy are still comparatively high. For comparison: The 14-day incidence in Italy in relation to calendar weeks 13 and 14 is according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control 398. In Germany this value is 275.

Nevertheless, Italy wants to gradually relax its corona measures from April 26th. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome on Friday.

Corona easing in Italy: Gastro is allowed to open outdoor areas

For example, in restaurants in zones with moderate infection levels, guests should be served at tables outside. Draghi said the government would initially focus on outdoor activities when opening – including culture. So far, strict corona locks have applied in the Mediterranean country, so bars and restaurants are only allowed to offer take-away sales. There have been strong protests in recent weeks against the restrictions in the catering industry.

In addition, the schools with a lot of face-to-face teaching should continue to be the focus of politics, said the head of government. “With today’s decision, the government has deliberately taken a risk based on improving the data,” said

Draghi. However, the improvements are not very great. Draghi announced that intra-Italian travel restrictions would also be eased somewhat.

The previously applicable Corona decree in Italy should actually run until April 30th. Many restaurants had hoped that they would be able to reopen inside the so-called yellow zones with moderate corona numbers. Health Minister Roberto Speranza also announced on Friday that there would be a plan with further openings for the coming weeks and months, for example for swimming pools, sports studios and trade fairs. (rjs / dpa)