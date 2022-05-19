francesca T., a 32-year-old teacher from Genoa, died on April 4, 2021 in the intensive care unit of the San Martino Hospital. Cerebral thrombosis was determined to be the cause of death. Two days earlier, the healthy young woman had received a dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine against Covid-19. Just a few hours after the vaccination, she complained of severe headaches. The next day, the parents found their daughter unconscious and an ambulance took her to the hospital. Another day later, the woman died in hospital.

The forensic examination of the body showed that Francesca T. died from the side effects of the Covid 19 vaccination. The public prosecutor’s office dropped its criminal investigation into possible malpractice against the doctors in the clinic and in the vaccination center. The sudden cerebral thrombosis is directly and causally related to the administration of the vaccine, the specialists and coroners determined.

Fifty million for victims of vaccine side effects

A court in Genoa has now awarded the woman’s survivors compensation of 77,468 euros. It is the first time that a court in Italy has ordered the state to pay compensation for vaccine side effects. Numerous other cases are pending before the courts. The majority are young women who became seriously ill or died shortly after being vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. But the courts also have to clarify the cause of deaths shortly after vaccination with other vaccines.

















The parents of the deceased teacher and their lawyers now want to file a civil lawsuit against the Italian state in view of the small amount of compensation for a lost life. As a teacher, the deceased was subject to the occupational vaccination requirement for people working in kindergartens, schools and universities at the time of the vaccination. In January of this year, the cabinet in Rome decided to set up a compensation fund for victims of vaccination side effects.







This year 50 million euros are available, next year another 100 million euros. It was not the health minister responsible, Roberto Speranza, who belongs to a small left-wing party, who pushed for the fund to be set up, but economics minister Giancarlo Giorgetti from the right-wing national Lega. In Italy, there is an informal coalition of all the main forces on the left that supports vaccination and universal vaccination. Vaccination skeptics and opponents of compulsory vaccination are mostly supporters of right-wing parties.

Politicians, experts and commentators have different views as to whether the introduction of age-related compulsory vaccinations on February 1st was a success – according to their basic attitude towards compulsory government measures in the fight against the pandemic. The vaccination requirement for people over 50 years of age is still valid until June 15th. The compulsory vaccination, which was also limited in time, did not lead to a significant increase in the vaccination rate in the cohort of a good 93 percent.







According to the authorities, 1.2 million notices to pay the one-off fine of 100 euros have been sent out, and another 600,000 are to be sent out in the coming days. It is the largest punitive action against innocent citizens in the history of the republic.