The Knesset clears the way for a ban on mass protests against the government. Netanyahu has announced an extension of the lockdown.

TEL AVIV taz | After days of debate and, most recently, a night shift, the Israeli parliament passed an amendment to the coronavirus law early Wednesday morning, September 30th. It enables the government to declare a “special emergency” when that arises Coronavirus spreading too much. Under the emergency, the government could ban crowds of over 20 people and prohibit demonstrators from walking more than a kilometer from home. The cabinet has to renew the state of emergency every week.

The ruling party Likud had previously demanded that the ban on mass protests remain in force even after the current nationwide lockdown is lifted. However, she dropped the demand, probably because of resistance on the part of coalition partner Blau-Weiß.

Instead, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that the lockdown will likely not be lifted within less than a month as planned. It may “take a lot longer”. The protests are expected to be limited during this period as well. The strict lockdown was originally supposed to end on October 11th.

Netanyahu did not specify the exact conditions for lifting the lockdown. The decision is based “not on a time frame, but rather on the number of infected and other factors”. The head of government had previously described the protests as “the whole problem” in a video published on Facebook. He did not submit infection numbers to support his claim.

Car convoy in front of the Knesset

On Tuesday, anti-Netanyahu demonstrators drove in a car convoy in front of the Knesset to protest the proposed law. They shouted “democracy or mutiny” and accused the head of government of pursuing the main goal of locking down the protests against him.

For three and a half months, tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating several times a week in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. They are calling for Netanyahu’s resignation because of his corruption process and failure in the corona crisis.

In addition, protesters protested against the change in the law on Tuesday evening and at night across the country at crossings, bridges and in public places. Their anger was directed not only against Netanyahu, but also against his former adversary, now a coalition partner, Benny Gantz from the Blue-White Alliance, by whom many feel betrayed.

Thousands at church service

The Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported that some synagogues in Jerusalem had disregarded the regulations on a large scale on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday, from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

In the interior of the Belz Synagogue, one of the largest in the country, several thousand believers are said to have gathered for worship. Nobody should have worn a mask. Despite harsh criticism from experts, synagogues had received permission to open the gates for Yom Kippur subject to conditions.

Israel crossed the threshold of 800 serious Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. That number was set as the red line in August, beyond which the health system would no longer be able to adequately treat patients.

The country now has a higher infection and mortality rate than the US, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria and South Korea. The previous high of daily new infections was reported last Friday with 8,153 new corona cases.