M.ith horror, the Irish follow the infection process in their country. Almost half of all citizens who have become infected since the pandemic began, became infected in the past two weeks. On Friday last week alone, more than 8,200 new cases were registered – in a country with only five million inhabitants. According to scientists at Oxford, Ireland had the highest infection rate in the world.

A comparison makes the drama clear: In the two weeks up to January 10th, the numbers in the badly affected Portugal rose by 94 percent and in neighboring Great Britain by 78 percent – Ireland’s increase was 518 percent. The death toll is not above average at around 2,500, but health experts in Dublin fear that the explosion in infections and hospital admissions will skyrocket the number in the coming weeks. Prime Minister Michael Martin spoke of an “infection tsunami”.

The development in Ireland serves as an example of how quickly a shining example can turn into a tail light. In December, the “Irish way” was praised as a model of success in Germany and elsewhere. The official science advisors from the Leopoldina in Halle referred to the positive developments in Ireland, and Chancellor Angela Merkel used this to plead for tougher measures in Germany. Ireland was admired for having brought the numbers down rapidly with an early – and severe – second lockdown. When the government eased the lockdown on December 4th, the nation had the lowest infection level in Europe. But the joy of it did not last long.

Government: Corona mutant “significant influence”

Even before Christmas, which was celebrated in a more relaxed atmosphere than in most other European countries, the dramatic increase was measurable. The holidays themselves, when three households were allowed to celebrate together, then accelerated the spread, but two other factors came into play: the favorable season for the virus and, above all, the new virus variant, which was first discovered in Ireland on Christmas Day. Together, it has condensed into a “perfect storm”, as Professor Karina Butler, who heads the “National Advisory Committee on Immunization”, put it.

The “British” virus mutation, which had already appeared in the south of England in September, was presumably introduced by travelers. In the days before the government cut flight connections to the neighboring country on December 21st, 1,500 passengers from the Kingdom landed at Dublin airport to celebrate the festival with relatives or friends. After that, more than 50,000 passengers from other countries traveled to Ireland by the beginning of January alone. The virus variant had a “very significant impact” on the number of cases, said a government spokesman this week. According to official information, 46 percent of all new infections are now due to the mutated virus.

Unlike the British, the Irish cannot comfort themselves with rapid vaccination progress. While three million people in the UK are already vaccinated, the program in Ireland, like in other EU countries, is starting slowly. Only at the end of March does the government in Dublin hope to have immunized the most important risk groups – 700,000 people. At this point in time, all people on the neighboring island who are older than 50 should already have vaccination protection.