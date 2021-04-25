58 people were killed in an explosion in a corona ward of a hospital in Iraq. The cause of the disaster was initially unclear.

Baghdad – At least 58 people were killed in an explosion and subsequent fire in the corona ward of a hospital in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. That said a member of the state human rights commission of the German press agency on Sunday. First, eyewitnesses spoke of at least 20 fatalities. Around 90 of 120 patients and their companions on the ward were rescued in the incident on Sunday night, said the head of the civil protection authority, Kadhim Buhan, according to a report by the state news agency INA.

Corona in Iraq: tragedy in hospital – oxygen bottles exploded?

It was initially unclear how the fire in Al-Khatib hospital in southern Baghdad came about. A short circuit or a problem with the oxygen cylinders were cited as possible reasons. According to media reports, one of the bottles had exploded, causing fire to spread in the station. Firefighters soon got the flames under control.

Rescuers were shown in pictures of the incident taking victims from the hospital. Smoke rose from several windows. (dpa)