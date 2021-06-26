The spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Health, Saif Al-Badr, told the Iraqi News Agency, today, Saturday, that “the new epidemic wave that entered the country is more severe and dangerous than the first and second waves that entered the country previously.”

And Saif Al-Badr indicated that facing the new wave “requires a focus on prevention methods, the most important of which are wearing masks and spatial distancing, as well as vaccination.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health indicated that “the Ministry of Health has started implementing an expanded plan that includes increasing the quantities of vaccines received and the number of vaccination outlets in Baghdad and the provinces,” according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Al-Badr pointed to the need to adhere to and seriously implement the instructions of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, and to call on all media and social networking sites to activate the dissemination of health education and awareness messages and to adopt sound scientific sources in transmitting information.

He stressed the role of religious, clan and community leaders and public figures in spreading a culture of health awareness about the Corona pandemic and ways to prevent it, and the call for vaccinations.

Al-Badr stressed that the institutions of the Ministry of Health will continue to provide various health services to Corona patients, as well as other health services at various levels.

It is noteworthy that Iraq tops the Arab countries in the list of the most infected with the Corona virus, which causes the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of HIV infections in Iraq reached 1,316,418, including 17,033 deaths, while the number of vaccine doses distributed in the country reached 805,363 vaccine doses.