660 million people in India were vaccinated against Corona for the first time. However, while others are looking for normalcy, there is an international vaccination dispute.

The coronavirus * hit India hard.

660 million people are now vaccinated against Corona for the first time.

Now, here too, normality is returning in many places. But there is great concern about a new wave of infections *.

From Mumbai, Natalie Mayroth

Mumbai – Mumbai’s street markets such as the suburb of Bandra are crowded with people. When the monsoon rains wear off, public places are as crowded as they were before the pandemic. The noise and the horn are back. In these days, schools in the state are also set to reopen for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. In order to protect the population from the virus, the city administration is relying on various campaigns – such as a vaccination day for women, teachers and students.

After all, 660 million people in India have been vaccinated against Covid-19 for the first time and a quarter of adults are double (248 million). One incentive for this is that in Mumbai, for example, people without double vaccinations are not allowed to take the suburban train or housekeepers are otherwise worried about their employment.

Kamal Pilly, in his late forties, has long been vaccinated. She works in several houses in Bandra every day. There were also two corona cases in one of the apartments. Nothing unusual in Mumbai. The city was badly hit by the second wave. Officially, 16,000 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded. At the moment, the number of daily corona deaths is less than ten people.

India and Great Britain in the Corona crisis: fight for vaccine certificates

Meanwhile, an international vaccination dispute is raging. “That smells like racism,” recently commented Indian politician Jairam Ramesh (INC). Because according to a travel advice from the United Kingdom, Indians who have been immunized with the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield * have to be quarantined for ten days. That is almost 90 percent of all vaccinated in the country. At first, Great Britain did not even want to recognize the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India *. The second important Indian vaccine, Covaxin, has not yet been recognized by the EU or the World Health Organization (WHO).

The high Indian official Harsh Shringla warned against countermeasures for British people traveling to India. After severe criticism, Great Britain rowed back. The problem is not Covishield, but India’s vaccine certificate, it said. Germany, like other EU countries, on the other hand, had long since added the vaccine to their lists.

Adar Poonawalla, the managing director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), in which the vaccine against the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 is produced, has already participated in an appeal for donations for Indian students abroad. You should be financially supported with the high travel costs caused by the quarantine requirements and Covid-19 tests.

Corona: vaccination dispute between India and Great Britain – Covishield now recognized, the trouble remains

Even if the British government has now changed its travel advice, the anger remains for the time being. For example, about the fact that “a handwritten American vaccination certificate that can be bought on Ebay is accepted, but not a robust COWIN certificate with QR code from India,” as the politician Omar Abdullah complains. On the other hand, there have been numerous reports of irregularities in vaccination in India, but also reports of false vaccination certificates in Great Britain, such as in the Guardian is to be read.

The recognition from Covishield is a sigh of relief: The Covid-19 vaccine from the world’s largest manufacturer SII has already been administered in numerous countries, including Great Britain, Brazil, Mexico and Canada. But SII is behind with millions of vaccine doses for the Covax Alliance **, which is supposed to supply low-income countries with vaccines. 66 million corona vaccination doses have already left India. After corona infections soared in India, the Indian government stopped exports in April. The export should continue in October.

“Our stocks are sufficient and the rate of vaccinations is increasing rapidly, leaving room for exports,” said India’s health minister. The vaccination of their own citizens continues to have priority. A decision made during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (BJP) visit to the United States. There was praise from the WHO. Countries like Nepal are now hoping for more supplies.

Corona pandemic in India: warning of the third wave

Millions of people in India have been vaccinated, but many are still waiting for the second dose. A third vaccination for vulnerable groups is also being discussed here, but the focus is initially on immunizing as many people as possible. The situation in India is currently returning to normal. For the first time in half a year, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell below the 300,000 mark. However, there have been warnings about a new wave for months. According to forecasts, it could take place in Mumbai, West India, in December or January.

To prevent worse things from happening, the city wants to stock up on medical oxygen and upgrade its corona field hospitals. It could be the calm before the storm, because there are numerous holidays that many people had to do without in the past year. You can see the corona fatigue.

Housekeeper Kamal is already elsewhere with her worries: preparing for the next festivities (in Navaratri, in honor of the goddess Durga) and the mosquitoes that lurk in the rainy season and can transmit dengue fever such as malaria. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

** Of the two billion vaccine doses to be distributed by Covax, only 310 million doses have so far been redistributed by AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and BioNTech. Germany contributed 8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.