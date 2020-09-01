Highlights: After about a week, the number of new corona cases reduced in the country

For the past several days, more cases were coming from every 70 thousand.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 69,921 new cases of corona

new Delhi

Tuesday has been a bit of a respite amidst the frightening pace of Corona in India. On Sunday, in the country where the highest number of cases of Kovid-19 were found in one day in the country, today its speed was seen to be a little slower and new cases were slightly less compared to the last few days.

According to the statistics of the Union Health Ministry, 69,921 new cases of corona have been found in the country in the last 24 hours, while 819 people have been killed by this deadly virus. The week ended on August 30 was the worst of the month in terms of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Last week, not only did the new case increase and the epidemic death rate increase but both rates doubled from the previous week. On Sunday, the highest number of 80 thousand cases were reported in one day.

More than 76 thousand cases for 5 consecutive days

With more than 76,000 new cases reported for the last five days, the growth rate reached 13.1% last week, which is almost three times the 4.7% growth rate for the week ended August 28. The growth rate then was 5.9% while in the first week of August it was 10.9%. The great thing is that old hotspots like Pune, Bangalore Urban, Delhi, Chennai, East Godavari, Mumbai are not taking the names of the corona cases down. In some places more cases have started coming up.

Good news on the recovery rate front too

The number of people recovering from corona infection in the country is also increasing. The recovery rate in the country has been more than 76 percent.

About 37 lakh cases in the country

The number of corona patients in the country has increased to 36,91,167. The good thing is that 28,39,883 people have gone to their homes after defeating this disease. There are 7,85,996 active cases in the country. This deadly disease has killed 65,288 people.