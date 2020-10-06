Highlights: Central government issued guidelines for cinemas

Theaters, multiplexes will open with 50 percent capacity, to follow government instructions

Union Health Ministry also released Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol

new Delhi

The central government has issued the AYUSH Standard Treatment Protocol to prevent the deadly corona virus. Along with this, the government has also released guidelines for cinema, theater and multiplexes to be opened from October 15.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan released the AYUSH Standard Treatment Protocol through video conferencing. Harsh Vardhan praised the upgrade of the protocol of the Ministry of AYUSH. Let us know that the Ministry of AYUSH has changed its protocol and made it according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Advice on using ashwagandha

The government has recommended the use of Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Pippali etc. and use of Anu oil (Anu Tel) in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga to control Kovid-19. Harshvardhan said, ‘Medicine has its strength in modern times but Ayurveda is an ancient science of the country, possibly the oldest.’

Rules issued for cinemas too

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has released guidelines for cinema, theater and multiplexes to open from October 15. Theaters will follow these SOPs

– Theaters will open with 50 percent capacity.

Follow the rules of social distancing.

– In the seats where people do not want to sit, there should be clearly written ‘No seating’.

Hand wash and hand sanitizer required.

-Arogya Setu App’s advice for all.

– System of thermal screening. Only asymptomatic people will have entry.